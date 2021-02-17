Ford Announced Electric Car Push In Europe By 2030 — When Will The U.S. Follow?

Ford announced major electrification plans Wednesday, with 100% electric car sales in the next decade. (Photos: Ford)

The Blue Oval is ramping up its electric car plans in Europe (and that will impact America, too).

On Wednesday, Ford announced sweeping changes to its European operations. By mid-2026, its whole passenger vehicle range will at least have a plug-in hybrid option, if not phase out internal combustion entirely. Then, the company aims to move entirely to electric car sales by 2030. To that end, Ford is spearheading the change with a $1 billion investment in its Cologne, Germany plant, transforming it into a new “electrification center”. The first European-built EVs should start rolling off the assembly line by 2023.

It’s a move that echoes the ambition of Detroit rival General Motors, which also aims to intensify its electric car overhaul in the coming years. While the Bolt and Bolt EUV are the most recent examples of that effort — as the Mustang Mach-E is for Ford — both companies say they’re just getting started. For Ford’s part, we’ve also seen forward movement in the commercial vehicle space with the E-Transit van. An all-electric F-150 is on the way, and as for Europe, it’s likely their next EV will be a popular model like the Fiesta.

What will we see from here?

Up next for America, we have the performance-oriented Mustang Mach-E GT on its way. From there, we’ll have to see exactly how Ford’s European announcement unfolds into action. However, with such a seismic shift in the works, it’s almost certain that electric car push will ripple over into the company’s American operations as well. It may take a little longer, since we’re such huge fans of trucks and SUVs, but the Ford we know may look drastically different in the next 10 years.

“Our announcement today to transform our Cologne facility, the home of our operations in Germany for 90 years, is one of the most significant Ford has made in over a generation,” said Ford of Europe president Stuart Rowley. “It underlines our commitment to Europe and a modern future with electric vehicles at the heart of our strategy for growth.”