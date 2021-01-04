Video: Does Ford Build A Better All-Wheel Drive EV Than Tesla? I Slip Test The Mach-E And Model Y!

Tommy can’t wait to pit the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model-Y against his rollers in the TFL slip test. (Images: TFLcar)

TFL Studios slip tests the Ford Mach-E and Tesla Model Y to see who built a better AWD EV

The Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y compete directly with each other in, what has become, an all-new segment. For some reason, consumers are not only flocking to crossovers, they have shown a deep desire to buy crossover EVs. Seeing this trend evolve early on, Ford built the Mustang Mach-E. Not only is this their first mass-produced, ground-up EV – it is the first four-door “Mustang.”

Like the name or not, we can’t deny the performance chops of this all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Our “Premium” model comes with a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. It makes 266 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque with one motor feeding the front wheels, and a second for the rear. Our tester came with the “standard range” 68-kWh battery which can give you up to a 266 mile range. If you opt for the beefier 98-kWh battery, power and range go way up. The setup we’re given looks like it will be the volume seller. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium starts at $49,700. Not only is it about $10,000 less than our Tesla Model Y Performance Version, it is still eligible for State and Federal rebates – Tesla no longer is.

Both vehicles have a similar AWD setup – but they behave a bit differently.

Our Tesla Model Y is still a technological tour-de-force. It is faster, has greater range and is Tesla’s best selling vehicle. It has embarrassed just about every internal-combustion automobile it has raced against. On top of that, up here on the streets of Boulder, Colorado – it is recognized as a eco-conscious upper-class transport. Something the Ford Mustang Mach-E will have to earn over time.

In this video, Tommy runs TFL Studio’s popular slip test on the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y back-to-back, exploring which one reacts better to low traction situations.