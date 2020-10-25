In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Small 2024 Hummer Wrangler fighter?

Should I buy a used Ford F-150?

You (Nathan) bought what?!

The first question comes from a fan who thinks there will be a 2024 Hummer Wrangler fighter.

This is not a 2024 Hummer Wrangler fighter. It’s Maisto’s 1:24 scale model of the 2008 Hummer HX concept. (Image: Maisto)

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) Think about the future Nathan! Will we see a 2024 Hummer Wrangler fighter?

We know about how awesome the 2021 GMC Hummer truck will be. But what if they make a smaller one to fight the Jeep Wrangler and Bronco? Do you think GMC will build it?

— Chad AG

A: Thanks for the Tweet!

We covered this possibility in the past and you can read the full story (here). What’s important to note here is that something like this 2024 Hummer Wrangler fighter is most likely being prepped for testing as we speak. It may not be a “2024” model, and it may not look like the concepts I’ve added to this post, but it could be similar.

The idea could be along the lines of a more affordable GMC Hummer that can take it to Jeep and Ford. Currently, the upcoming GMC Hummer EV has 24 Ultium battery modules good for 200 kWh. That gives it incredible fast charging times and an over 350-mile range. Perhaps, to make it lighter, less expensive and easier to manufacture, GM may look at a smaller package that comprises less Ultium battery modules with slightly less capability.

Also, I would suspect a three and five-door setup would be logical, just like the Wrangler and Bronco. If you want full technical details, check out (this) story from TFLtruck.com.

There is no official confirmation about future Hummer models; however, GM insiders have suggested on several occasions that the GMC Hummer would not be a stand-alone vehicle. That makes sense considering GM’s recent commitment to full electrification in the near future.

I just hope that GM finds a way to make this tech a little less expensive for the masses.

— N

The next question comes from a fan who is considering a used Ford F-150.

2017 Ford F-150 STX (Image: Ford)

Q: TFL Team truck! I am looking at two used Ford F-150s.

One is a very used 2017 Ford F-150 with 180,000 miles on the 2.7-liter V6 turbo and the other is a 2014 with 80,000 miles with a V8. Both cost about $25,000. Which one is the better buy?

Robert,

Gainesville

2014 Ford F-150 (Image: Ford)

A: Hi Robert.

I’m sorry to say that I don’t have enough information to give you any real suggestions. I need to know the condition of both vehicles, if they have four-wheel drive and what you intend to do with them.

In terms of power, I suspect the 2014 has a 5.0-liter V8 that makes 360 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. The 2017 has a 2.7-liter, turbocharged V6 that makes 325 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. Considering weight differences, I would say these engines compete against each other.

In terms of reliability: the 2.7 has proven to be fairly solid, but 180,000 miles in three years is a LOT. I would look carefully at t he 2014 which has much more logical mileage on it. in fact, it’s under the average. I guess, (with limited information on hand) the 2014 sounds like a better choice.

Next time, send me more information and I can be of greater assistance.

Thahks

— N

The last question comes from a fan who is disappointed in my choice in a commuter car.

Q: You bought what?

(Paraphrased from a heated exchange on NathanAdlenJournalist@Facebook)

Nathan I am very disappointed in your buying decisions. You got rid of the Suzuki Samurai just to buy a sh—- Nissan Leaf? Are you serious bro?! Look man I get that TFL is all into EVs and stuff but you always say you like trucks and muscle cars. Why but this tree hugging POS?!?!?

I am done watching your channel!

— Dan

A: Sorry to disappoint – but I live on a tight budget.

Here’s the bottom line Dan, I try to live within my means. Of coarse I want a bruiser truck or a muscle car, hell even a zippy four-banger would be awesome. Unfortunately, I don’t have that type of disposable income right now. What I need is a cheap, reliable vehicle that will serve as a commuter for the next few years (while I save up for a bad-ass truck).

I needed it to be as simple and maintenance-free as possible, and it must be efficient.

My budget was $10,000 or less and I was able to easily achieve it, no problem. If my estimates are correct, I will save between $3,000 and $5,000 in fuel and maintenance costs over the next few years. Yes, that’s after adding electricity costs to the equation.

Look, I get it – this is not a fun, frivolous car. It’s an appliance. Keep in mind: this is also a commuter my teen daughter can drive when she’s not driving my truck. That was kind of the point.

I’m sorry you’re disappointed, but we are fairly transparent at TFL Studios. Honestly, I don’t care about my carbon footprint that much, but you can’t deny the money savings with this thing. I have no shame in showing what I got in order to save up for something more exciting.

Hope you’ll forgive me one day.

… or not.

— N

Speaking of that Nissan Leaf…