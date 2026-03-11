The 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC May Not be a Shelby GT500, But It Is Priced Like One

If you want all the bells and whistles, plan to spend at least $105K

The 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse packs 500 horsepower, but this supercharged model cranks out substantially more.

This generation of Mustang has been an interesting one, at the very least. Not only did Ford bring in a new, 500-horsepower Dark Horse model, but it then went berserk and created the 815-horsepower, $325K-plus GTD. There’s a massive gulf between the two, and the Blue Oval stepped in to fill that chasm with the Dark Horse SC: a supercharged Mustang packing GTD levels of power, with a technically lower price tag.

Mind you, this is still a supercharged V8 powerhouse with GT3-derived aerodynamic tweaks, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and optional Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon fiber wheels. It’s still pricey, and now we know exactly how much it will cost. If you want a 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC, it will set you back at least $105,485.

As standard equipment, Ford adds in the GTD’s Variable Traction Control feature, as well as the latest MagneRide damping system. You can go farther, of course, by picking up the Track Pack, which brings in the beefier brakes, carbon wheels, more hardcore aerodynamics and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. That will set you back $141,985 after destination.

Above that, there’s still more runway to spec up your Dark Horse SC, by way of the “Track Pack Special Edition”. That brings in all the track-minded goodies, as well as a full carbon fiber appearance package (think trim, trim and more trim) and a special Solar Red interior. This one-year model will set you back a cool $172,965, or just under three times what the entry-level Dark Horse will call you. Playing Devil’s advocate a little bit, though, this is still half the price of a GTD…so, you could argue it as a bargain.

As for the rest of the 2026 Ford Mustang lineup, the base EcoBoost model starts at a far more affordable $34,635. The V8-powered GT will get you 480 horses for $49,495, while the standard Dark Horse comes in at $66,770.