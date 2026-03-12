2026 Rivian R2 Full Details Revealed Including Trims and Pricing: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

If you want the $45K model, you still still have to wait for a little while

(Images: Rivian)

The 2026 Rivian R2 is gunning to be the brand’s volume seller, and now we have much more info.

After two years of anticipation, we’re just around the corner from the the launch of Rivian’s midsize R2 SUV, the brand’s direct answer to the Tesla Model Y. While the R1S and R1T kicked off the brand’s “get out there and adventure” identity, their price tags kept them out of the reach of a large swath of potential buyers. This spring, though, the R2 will at least start to bring the Rivian name to a wider range of buyers, with the Launch Package coming first at $57,990 (before taxes and fees).

To be clear, the most expensive R2 is the configuration hitting the scene first. In time, the brand plans to launch additional Premium and Standard configurations in late 2026 and the first half of 2027, respectively. When those arrive, buyers will have the option to land in the $53,990 range for the Premium and $48,490 for the Standard, with the company teasing another variant that will bring the price even lower, into the $45,000 range it originally promised back in March 2024.

So, what all do we have here?

It’s a common tactic for automakers to roll out the most special (and most expensive) models first, so let’s start off there. The R2 Performance debuts with the Launch Package, and is the model Rivian touts as the most capable variant in the lineup. To that end, it has a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup, pushing out a considerable 656 horsepower and 609 lb-ft of torque. That’s good enough for a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds, while the 87.9-kWh (usable capacity) battery pack is good for an EPA-estimated 330 miles of range.

As belies its price tag, the 2026 Rivian R2 Performance is loaded to the hilt with features. 21-inch “Liquid Tungsten” wheels are the largest available on the R2, while you also get the brand’s Dynamic Adventure lighting with matrix LEDs and adaptive high-beams, 12-way power adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats and a 9-speaker, 975-watt premium audio system. Rear drop glass, integrated tow hooks and eight selectable drive modes are also part of the baked-in features.

The limited edition Launch Package, for its part, also throws in Rivian’s Autonomy+ driving system (for life, so you won’t need a subscription), a Rivian Green key fob, access to the special Launch Green color as an extra-cost option, and a standard tow package with up to 4,400 pounds of towing capacity. Outside the Launch Package, the regular R2 Performance will get 20-inch black all-terrain wheels and six available colors. Autonomy+, the tow package and a premium interior option with birch wood and Black Crater accents will all be optional extras.

The Autonomy+ system is available as a $2,500 one-time fee or a $49.99/month subscription, for those who don’t opt for the Launch Package where it’s baked into the purchase price.

What about charging and other specs?

The Rivian R2 measures out to 185.9 inches in total length, so it’s a full 2-1/2 feet shorter than an R1S. It also rides on a 115.9-inch wheelbase, and clocks in a curb weight nearly 2,000 pounds lighter than its R1 counterparts. In terms of the rest of its dimensions, it measures out to 84.7 inches wide and 66.9 inches tall, with 9.6 inches of ground clearance. The Performance/Launch Package model gets semi-active suspension, while the upcoming Premium and Standard variants seem to ride on a fixed suspension setup. Approach, breakover and departure angles are 25 degrees, 20.6 degrees and 26 degrees, respectively.

On the inside, the 2026 Rivian R2 offers up to 79.4 cubic feet of total cargo volume behind the front seats with the second row folded, while total enclosed storage (including the 5.2 cu. ft. frunk) measures out to 90.1 cubic feet.

A standard NACS port comes in all R2 models, with Rivian’s latest SUV getting access to Tesla’s Supercharger network right from the jump. Rivian promises 10-80% charging capability in about 29 minutes.

Premium and Standard details

With a slightly lower price tag, the 2026 Rivian R2 Premium brings in the same sort of feature set as the Performance — just without the performance (shocker, I know). However, it does still have a dual-motor setup packing 450 horsepower and 537 lb-ft of torque. That’s good for a 0-60 time in the 4.6 second range, so it’s still pretty punchy, though strangely there’s no range benefit (it’s still 330 miles).

Both the upcoming Rivian R2 Standard variants will be single motor, rear-wheel drive only. The Long Range variant of the R2 Standard still packs the same 87.9-kWh battery, but its power output drops to 350 horsepower and 355 lb-ft of torque. The 0-60 time increases to 5.9 seconds as a result, though the driving range also increases slightly, to 345 miles.

The $45K Standard will have a slightly smaller pack, it seems, though Rivian has not yet announced the actual capacity for that model. It gets the same powertrain and output, though, while Rivian says the range will be somewhere in the “275 miles-plus” ball pack. This model will not arrive until late 2027.

Across the R2 range, Rivian notes the towing capacity is 4,400 pounds with the tow package, regardless of which model you choose.

So, if you lost track (and I don’t blame you whatsoever), the R2 rollout will look like this: R2 Performance w/ Launch Package (Spring 2026) -> R2 Premium (Late 2026) -> R2 Standard Long Range (Early 2027) -> $45K R2 Standard (Late 2027).

We’ll have more up-to-date videos on the Rivian R2 soon, but in the meantime Tommy covered the brand’s smaller SUV and all its hype below: