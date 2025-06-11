The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD Is Like No Other Mustang, And a $327,960 Price Tag Really Drives That Home

One lucky owner published a window sticker for their Mustang GTD, and it’s as expensive as we expected.

It’s been nearly two years since Ford revealed its craziest road-going Mustang to the public — with the automaker saying the hardcore Mustang GTD would demand a $300,000-plus price tag. Well, one owner’s window sticker making the rounds bears that out, showing a starting MSRP for the GTD of $327,960.

You might think that’s crazy expensive for a Mustang. Considering it’s about five times more than the fully loaded Dark Horse Premium, I get where you’re coming from there. That said, there’s a ton going on with the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD, as the company’s pointed out over the past two years. Most recently, it’s been touting a 6:52.072 lap time at the Nürburgring, putting it in proper six-figure supercar territory.

Under the hood, the Mustang GTD packs a beefed up version of Ford’s 5.2-liter “Predator” supercharged V8, kicking out 815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Canadian manufacturer Multimatic also brings in a host of upgrades over the standard car, from its carbon fiber body panels to aerodynamics and its suspension, including its Adaptive Spool Valve shock absorbers passengers will be able to see working through a panel behind the seats.

While you can go buck wild configuring supercars with extra-cost options (I just covered that with the McLaren Artura Spider), the owner of this particular Mustang GTD doesn’t appear to have gone too crazy. There’s a $10,000 upcharge for the exposed carbon fiber roof, and $1,500 for red-painted brake calipers.

Amusingly, the $3,700 gas guzzler tax is listed under the “options” list as well. I suppose that’s fair…I mean, you didn’t have to buy a GTD that averages 12 mpg, but there’s obviously no way around paying that tax if you do buy this car (much like the higher than normal $5,500 destination fee). All in, this window sticker shows a $339,460 price tag for Ford’s latest performance flagship.