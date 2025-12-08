The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLB Keeps the EV Ball Rolling, Predictably With Even More Screen

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes is sticking to its guns with EVs, and that includes the redesigned, second-generation GLB.

After more than six years on the market, Mercedes-Benz is ready to replace the original GLB-Class SUV with something new. In the process, we’re losing the separate GLB/EQB models, as this boxy little hauler uses the GLB name for a purely electric model, much like its larger GLC sibling as well as the new small CLA sedan. Along with the powertrain shift — and don’t worry if you aren’t an EV fan, because a hybrid will be along in due time — this new version gets what you’d expect in a generational overhaul. Fresh styling and more tech are both on the menu for this 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLB lineup.

At launch, though, we will only get the electric options: the GLB250+ and the GLB350. The former, as the lower number suggests, is the entry level variant. The GLB250+ with EQ Technology (yes, that is its full name thanks to the company’s electric rebranding), you get a single electric motor putting out 268 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque. Yoked to an 85-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, the automaker claims this one’s good for anywhere from 337 to 392 miles. That is using the European WLTP standard, though, so official EPA ratings will probably land somewhere in the 275 to 350-mile range when they’re made available.

The GLB350, for its part, tosses in another motor for all-wheel drive “4Matic” capability. That brings the power up to 349 horsepower with 380 lb-ft of torque, but drops the range. Again, using the WLTP standard, you don’t actually lose much: Mercedes claims somewhere between 324 and 382 miles. So, take 10 to 15 miles of the supposed EPA figures, and we’re left with about 265 to 340 miles (that’s just a guess for the moment, though). Thanks to the extra grunt, the 0-60 time also drops from 7.3 seconds to 5.4 seconds, per Mercedes’ own estimates.

Charging capability is pretty solid for a small SUV

While it is keeping up with a new electric lineup, Mercedes knows as well as the next automaker that adequate charging capability is hugely important if they have even a vague hope of shifting units to those willing to jump into an EV. The electric GLB models come out competitively in that area, as they can charge up to 9.6 kW on an AC Level 2 charger, and up to 320 kW on a DC fast-charger. Assuming you can find a charging station capable of putting out that much juice, you shouldn’t spend too much time sitting around charging.

In fact, Mercedes claims the 800-volt architecture is capable of replenishing up to 162 miles of range in about 10 minutes, again using the European WLTP standard. The GLB also packs an onboard DC converter to support charging on 400-volt DC fast chargers, as well.

What if I don’t want an EV?

While it’s not the focus of the company’s most recent announcement, there is a “high-tech hybrid” version of the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLB in development. That one will come along later, featuring a 48-volt system with an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission.

We don’t have too much GLB-specific detail on the hybrid powertrain just yet, but we at least have a pretty good idea from the CLA. Assuming we don’t see too much change moving to the SUV, we should be looking at a 1.5-liter Miller cycle gas engine sitting in front of a 27-horsepower electric motor, which is fed by a 1.3-kWh battery. The GLB Hybrid should be good for about 188 horsepower, and electric driving for short distances (think Toyota’s hybrid cars) is possible at speeds under 60 mph.

Looking inside the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLB

Whether you go for the EV now or wait it out for the hybrid, you’ll more or less get the same interior treatment with the second-generation GLB. That is, you get an interior that looks awfully similar to the GLC (only smaller), with not one, not two, but three possible screens stretching across the dashboard. The optional MBUX Superscreen, as its called, features a 10.25-inch driver display as well as a 14-inch center infotainment display. Flanking that is another 14-inch screen for the passenger, though you can save a bit and just go for the two other screens by default.

There are a few other quality-of-life changes to mention, too. The steering wheel setup at least gets a couple physical controls back: Namely a rocker switch for the adaptive cruise control and a roller for the volume control. That said, apart from a few buttons on the center stack, most of your other “switchgear” is relegated to the touchscreen area.

Sitting between the GLA and GLC, the Mercedes-Benz GLB’s claim to fame is being a small SUV with optional three-row seating. That’s still the case here, though the 2027 GLB is a bit larger than the outgoing model. Specifically, it’s 3.9 inches longer overall, while it also gets an additional 1.1 inches of width. Interestingly, though, it loses a bit of overall height (0.9 inches). On the whole, passengers will enjoy a bit of extra space in most dimensions, since this new car rides on a 2.4-inch longer wheelbase. The rear doors are wider now and the second-row seats can move farther back-and-forth than before, so getting into that third row should be easier and a bit more comfortable.

When will the new GLB go on sale?

At the moment, one piece of information we don’t have on the new GLB is price. The electric versions will launch in calendar year 2026, possibly commanding a price tag of about $50,000 for the 250+, and a bit more for the all-wheel drive 350 4Matic.

The hybrid models, on the other hand, likely won’t arrive until 2027, or possibly late 2026 at a pinch. Those models will likely cost a little bit less, but we’re so far out at this point, I hesitate to venture a guess. We’ll still have to wait awhile for formal pricing details, even for the electric variants.