Surprise! The 2026 Nissan Altima Is Sticking Around — But It Is a Little Bit More Expensive

(Images: Nissan)

Nissan is keeping its two-strong sedan presence alive with the Altima, which will get a 2026 model.

While the smaller budget-minded Versa is rolling into the sunset with this model year, Nissan is still keeping the Altima going. Even as SUVs continue to dominate automakers’ portfolios and the new Sentra steps up to fill the remaining space, Nissan just announced details for a 2026 Altima to continue the fight against the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Kia K5.

Long story short: The 2026 Nissan Altima isn’t changing too much. That said, we are losing the base S model, as well as the top-spec SL (the Platinum available in previous years was already dead). The 2026 lineup now consists solely of the SV and SR, with or without all-wheel drive. Pricing, then, starts at $28,825 for the SV, including $1,245 destination, with the SR coming in at $30,325 to start. AWD models will set you back a further $1,400.

The 2026 Nissan Altima SR gets the Midnight Edition package, adding in a host of black styling elements and some creature comforts like dual-zone climate control and a moonroof. This option builds on the other Midnight packages across Nissan’s lineup, in a similar strategy to Toyota’s ‘Nightshade’ options, which now pretty much cover every vehicle in the range.

Since the Altima SR is now the top dog, you also get more goodies like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a sportier suspension setup with Nissan’s Active Ride Control and Intelligent Trace Control, wireless smartphone charging, two extra USB-C ports for rear passengers, contrast stitching for the seats, a leather-wrapped shift knob and sport exhaust tips. 19-inch wheels also come standard on the higher trim. If you want more stuff, the SR Premium Package brings in the ProPilot Assist system, a moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera and a 9-speaker Bose audio system.

The base SV trim, however, still comes fairly well equipped in its own right. You get smaller 17-inch alloys and a smaller 8-inch infotainment screen, sure. On the other hand, you do still get Nissan Safety Shield 360 safety features, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and remote start. The SV Premium Package further adds in ProPilot Assist (which is also optional on the SR), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, heated front seats, the larger 19-inch wheels and dual-zone climate control.

Nissan says 2026 models are on sale now with the “streamlined” trim arrangement. That said, while the Altima does indeed live on for another year, automakers tend to pare down trim options before finally discontinuing the model. So will the Altima continue into 2027? We’ll have to wait and see, but at least it’s sticking around for one more year for folks looking at an affordable sedan. All Altimas continue to get a 188-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, so there’s nothing new on that front.

According to Nissan, the 2026 Altima is on sale now. The online configurator has not changed over yet, but we should see those updates in the coming days.