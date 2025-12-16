The 2026 Honda Pilot Brings Fresh Looks and More Tech, And You Know What That Means for Pricing

Pricing is now available for the updated 2026 Honda Pilot, and the base model sees the largest hike.

Three years into its production run, the fourth-generation Honda Pilot is getting a refresh for the 2026 model year. Honda first announced the news last month, but (naturally) we were missing one of the most critical pieces of information: how much it costs. This week, the automaker revealed the price structure for this updated model, and no surprises here, it is getting more expensive.

The 2026 Honda Pilot Sport still kicks off the range, and comes in at $43,690 to start. That’s a fairly substantial $1,995 jump over the outgoing 2025 model, assuming you stick with front-wheel drive. If you want to have Honda’s i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system for your family SUV, that’ll cost you another $2,100 (for a starting MSRP of $45,790).

From there, the trim walk proceeds as it always has. The EX-L, for its part, gets a $995 uplift to its MSRP, for a starting figure of $45,990. Above that, the TrailSport and Touring get the same price hikes, to start at $50,395 and $51,095 respectively. All models above the EX-L come with standard all-wheel drive. On the feature front, the TrailSport gets heated outboard seats, a new interior color option and Ash Green Metallic as a trim-exclusive exterior color. The Touring gets a 360-degree camera from the two higher trims, a “more premium upholstery”, a brown leather interior option and new 20-inch wheels.

At the top of the range, you still have the 2026 Honda Pilot Elite and the Black Edition. The former starts at $54,990, while the Black Edition rounds out the lineup at $56,490, including destination. The top-end trim carries over more or less unchanged, though you do get a new set of 20-inch Berlina Black wheels. The Elite also gets new wheels, as well as ultra-suede seat accents.

New standard features are largely responsible for the base price jump

While the 2026 Honda Pilot is substantially pricier at the entry-level end, you do get more standard equipment for your money. There’s a new grille design, as well as a larger 12.3-inch center touchscreen and 10.2-inch driver information display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard fare, as is Google Built-in apps and a 5G Wi-Fi hotspot. Overall, Honda says it’s improved the cabin noise and steering feel, while you also get standard roof rails and a power tailgate.

Apart from the TrailSport’s Ash Green Metallic paint option, the rest of the 2026 Honda Pilot lineup gets two new color choices: Solar Silver Metallic Pearl and Smoke Blue Pearl.

The 2026 Honda Pilot is hitting dealerships right now.