The 2026 Kia K4 Sedan Is About As Affordable As New Cars Come These Days

(Images: Kia)

The 2026 Kia K4 isn’t changing much, apart from spawning a hatchback model. But that may be a blessing, since it’s still relatively affordable.

Look, no matter where you’re shopping, buying a new car can be an expensive undertaking. The average price for a new vehicle is stubbornly hovering right around the $50,000 mark. While it’s not moving a whole lot these past couple months, that’s still an eye-watering amount of money for folks who have to take increasingly long loans to even make the purchase feasible. There are still a few cheaper options left on the market, like the Kia K4 sedan. Following the hatchback, we now have pricing on the four-door model, which isn’t moving too much from Kia’s launch pricing.

In fact, the 2026 Kia K4 LX starts at $23,385 including destination making it about $240 more than it was when it launched for the 2025 model year. That price hike comes in two pieces, as both the baseline MSRP and the destination fee are a bit higher this time around.

From the base LX model, the LXS comes in at $24,485 and the mid-range EX at $25,585. Both the lower trims don’t see any changes, but the EX and GT-Line so get new SynTex leatherette upholstery. The EX also gets heated front seats and a rear folding armrest as standard equipment, which helps explain a $440 higher price tag.

The sportier GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo trims round out the 2026 Kia K4 sedan range at $26,585 and $29,485 respectively. The main difference between the two is the powertrain. All the non “Turbo” trims get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine putting out 147 horsepower through a CVT to the front wheels. The Turbo, on the other hand, gets a 1.6-liter engine kicking out 190 horsepower, as well as an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 2026 Kia K4 sedan is available to configure now, while the hatchback is due out early next year.