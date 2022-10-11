The Jaguar F-Type Bows Out with This Special ’75’ Model

(Images: Jaguar)

We’re looking at the end of another chapter in Jaguar history.

The Jaguar F-Type — a modern take on the British marque’s iconic sports cars — is officially on its way out. We’ve had this model since the 2014 model year, and Jaguar sees fit to send its sports car halo off with a special edition. The F-Type 75, as it’s called, celebrates three-quarters of a century for the brand’s sports cars, and comes in either coupe or convertible form.

The first examples will roll out nearly 75 years after the XK120 originally made its 1948 debut.

This special version, due out early next year, will close out the F-Type’s current production run with the 2024 model year. Now, the F-Type 75 does bring some bespoke touches to the table, as you’d expect.

With the four- and six-cylinder options already gone for the F-Type, this 75th anniversary model strictly brings V8 power. However, you can get it in two states of tune. The standard F-Type 75 manages 444 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque from its 5.0-liter engine. Spring for the R model instead, and those numbers increase to 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. While you don’t get any more power from the looks of it, at least there are a couple options to ponder. Speaking of options, you can have the base F-Type 75 with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The more potent version, on the other hand, is rear-wheel drive only. As it should be, for the die-hard enthusiasts out there.

Depending on which model you choose, you’ll get different versions of 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Each car gets the F-Type’s silhouette in a badge on the instrument panel and on the door sills. The Interior Black Pack also comes standard — emphasized by the cool lighting in these photos — and the 75 brings “lightweight slimline seats” in sport or performance designs.

No pricing, U.S.-specific production details yet

At the moment, Jaguar did not make any specific announcements on this car’s availability or price in the U.S. market. British buyers will see the car in early 2023. We should know exactly when we’ll see the F-Type 75, and how much it will cost, by December.

So, where do we go from here? At the moment, Jaguar does not officially have a direct replacement for the F-Type in the pipeline. Instead, the automaker emphasized its goal to transform into a “pure electric modern luxury brand” by mid-decade. Could we see an electric F-Type successor? Anything’s possible, but we’ll have to wait and see on that one.