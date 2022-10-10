Nissan Facelifts the 2023 Versa and Gives It a Wider Range of Tech Features

(Images: Nissan)

A revamped 2023 Nissan Versa offers up a few more choices for folks shopping in this value-minded field.

Newly available options include an “S Plus” package to jazz up the base model, as well as more standard equipment on the top SR trim.

The 2023 Nissan Versa does carry on with the same engine: a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder putting out 122 horsepower.

Pricing for the updated model will be available in the coming weeks. Nissan will debut the facelifted Versa at this year’s Miami Auto Show.



In a world where even “average” daily drivers command an eye-watering price tag, we can take some heart that there are still some affordable options out there. To that end, the 2023 Nissan Versa. It’s still an economy car through and through, but as affordable cars go it’s actually a pretty good option — and this refresh tries to broaden the car’s appeal.

Like before, you can get the 2023 Nissan Versa in three trim levels. Regardless of whether you choose the S, SV or SR, though, you’ll still get the same 1.6-liter engine. That’s good for 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque. That’s adequate (if not outstanding) power for this car’s class, but at least you can still get the base model with a 5-speed manual transmission, at least for now.

New styling and a broader feature set for the 2023 Nissan Versa

Honestly, I’d probably go for the 5-speed manual Versa S just to avoid the CVT dulling what power you can extract from this front-wheel drive sedan. Fortunately, Nissan is adding in a new “S Plus” package for folks thinking along those lines. That adds in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, 16-inch alloy wheels and split-folding rear seats. At least that will make the base model not feel like a barren wasteland — remember when the base Versa didn’t get air conditioning, power windows or even a radio?

Sticking with standard tech, even the 2023 Nissan Versa S gets standard lane departure warning, front and rear automatic braking, high beam assist, remote keyless entry, three USB ports and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display.

If you do want more technology and quality-of-life features, then you will have to go with the continuously variable transmission.

The mid-range SV adds in an armrest (yeah, sadly you don’t get that with the S…), as well as wireless charging and a new “Chambray” interior color. You’ll also get body-color door handles and mirrors, as well as the 60/40 split-fold rear seat and 16-inch alloys that are optional on the S.

Step up again to the top-trim SR, and you’ll get the most tech Nissan has to offer with their entry-level model. You get larger 17-inch alloy wheels and a larger 8-inch touchscreen, for a start. Beyond that, you also get heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, a Wi-Fi hotspot and access to NissanConnect services.

Nissan did not formally announce 2023 Nissan Versa pricing — that will come at a later date. I can’t imagine it will be too much more than the current model’s $16,675 price tag. The top-spec SR just tipped over $20,000, so expect this one to possibly come in a couple hundred dollars or so higher.