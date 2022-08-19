Lincoln Celebrates 100 Years of Luxury with This Model L100 Concept: Take a Look!

The Lincoln L100 celebrates 100 years during Monterey Car Week.

As the featured marque at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Lincoln L100 Concept makes its appearance in celebration of the brand’s 100th anniversary. This futuristic concept throws back to the very first Lincoln cars and celebrates the brand’s design heritage.

It’s built as a design homage to the 1922 Lincoln Model L, built after Ford Motor Company’s purchase of Lincoln that year. According to the automaker, the 1922 Model L was highly regarded for its outstanding engineering, and it served as the foundation for the design transformation and the beginning of Lincoln luxury.

“This concept allowed us to design a new experience that is unburdened by past limitations and represents an evolution of our Quiet Flight tenets. The ultimate expression of our Model L100 design is one that moves effortlessly – a vehicle that appears to be sculpted by the wind, as if friction does not exist.” ,Kemal Curic, global design director, Lincoln

There is a crystal greyhound hood ornament, which was originally selected by Edsel Ford in the 1920s. If you look at the original Lincolns, the greyhound was an important part of their luxury image. The exterior design may point the way to Lincoln’s future deign language. The L100 itself, is not headed for production – at least in this form. Lincoln no longer builds passenger cars, of course, but choosing a car for design purposes is a simple decision. These sorts of cars make more beautiful concepts than relatively boxy SUVs.

The aero-shaped design is extremely close to the ground. It has a low (K-Tail) rear end and soft curves over the entirety of the vehicle. There is a glass roof and reverse-hinged doors, the top lifts at an upward angle. Also, the wheel covers, which are for aerodynamics, look like they actually enhancer the visual punch of the concept.

Designers opted to use metallic paint and frosted acrylic in lieu of chrome with a satin digital ceramic tri-coat.

The interior has an interactive, center console chessboard. It features a jewel-inspired chess piece controller that, according to Lincoln, captures light and depth by redefining the vehicle controls inside the cabin. There is no steering wheel as the controller replaces a traditional steering wheel, much like the Tesla yoke.

There are no numbers or technical details about the Lincoln Model L100 Concept at the moment. Lincoln does say it uses next generation battery cell and pack technologies. Lincoln says the new system “will deliver game changing energy density and enable efficient, structural integration by treating the entire vehicle as a system.” This setup is said to allow for greater cabin space and give the designers more flexibility for interior architecture.

They also mentioned Lincoln’s Quiet Flight design which is supposed to a future design element in future vehicles. In describing Quiet Flight, they call it the “sanctuary of tomorrow.” Inside, the seats can be reconfigured to face each other, like a lounge, or a small boardroom. Obviously, the vehicle would have to have an autonomous capability. Which is does.

“Concept vehicles allow us to reimagine and illustrate how new experiences can come to life with the help of advanced technologies and allow our designers more creative freedom than ever before. With the Model L100, we were able to push the boundaries in ways that evolve our Quiet Flight brand DNA and change the way we think about Lincoln designs of tomorrow.” Anthony Lo, chief design officer, Ford Motor Company

More images and information about the Lincoln Model L100 Concept will be available soon!