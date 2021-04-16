All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQB SUV Headed To Shanghai Motor Show: News

Hot on the heels of the EQS, Mercedes is wasting new time teasing its EQB crossover reveal, with the full debut coming at Shanghai on April 18. (Images: Mercedes-Benz)

This will be Mercedes’ first electric SUV in America: Meet the EQB.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS may impress with its size and technology adjacent to the flagship S-Class, but the upcoming EQB compact crossover is the one that may make an impact on the company’s future. On Friday, the automaker teased its next electric vehicle set to hit the Auto Shanghai 2021 this Sunday, April 18.

As it stands, the small electric SUV market is getting more and more crowded. It’s a segment Mercedes needs to jump on quickly, as they aim to compete against the equally-new Audi Q4 e-tron, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and of course the all-conquering Tesla Model Y.

The EQB looks like it will largely share its styling with its gas-powered GLB cousin, save some notably ‘EQ’ touches as we’ve seen with the EQC and EQS.

For the time being, Mercedes is focusing on the explosive demand within the Chinese market, where it also aims to sell the small EQA hatchback, the EQC crossover and the EQS sedan. In terms of performance, range or other pertinent figures, Mercedes hasn’t shared too many new details on the EQB just yet. Like its gas-powered cousin, however, it will be available as a three-row option with up to 60 cubic feet of cargo space.

Of their next-generation electric car, Mercedes says:

“Among other things, the EQB will set a new standard in the electric compact class with its flexible space. It offers room for up to seven passengers or a maximum of 1,700 litres of luggage. After the market launch in China, the European version of the EQB will follow later this year and will also be available on the U.S. market in 2022.”

