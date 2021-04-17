LAST CHANCE: You Can Own An Epic 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser By Bidding On TFLbids!

An absolute legend in the rough, this 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser has useful mods, and could be a monster of a bargain!
On other auction sites, I’ve seen vehicles like this 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser go for absolutely ridiculous prices. Part of the reason is, it’s becoming hard to find one in good shape that hasn’t been devoured by rust. This example, which is available on TFLBids.com is in great shape, with 114,000 miles on the odometer. The former owner added excellent upgrades, making this example a much better off-road and on-road driver.
There is a video description below, along with photos, there’s an in-depth description of this FJ40 on TFLBids.com.
The 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser’s specs:
- 4.2L inline-6 engine; 135 horsepower, 210 ft-lb. torque (when new)
- Updated/upgraded radiator
- Manual 4-speed transmission
- Four-wheel drive with 4HI/4LO transfe
- 3,000 lbs. max tow rating
- 22 gallon fuel tank
Additional features:
- Badland winch mounted to custom front bumper
- Upgraded LED headlights
- Snorkel air intake
- Solid axles front and rear with leaf spring suspension
- Manual front-locking hubs
- Aftermarket 5-spoke wheels
- BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires
- Front disc brakes
From TFLbids.com
It appears that the former owner of this vehicle wanted to make it more comfortable, safer (LED headlights) and even more capable. After spending time with this vehicle, I can attest to is surprisingly good condition, excellent running gear and tasteful mods. It is one of those vehicles that I seriously wanted to bid on, but I just bought my kid a car… damn-it.
Head to TFLBids.com and stake your claim!