LAST CHANCE: You Can Own An Epic 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser By Bidding On TFLbids!

An absolute legend in the rough, this 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser has useful mods, and could be a monster of a bargain!

On other auction sites, I’ve seen vehicles like this 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser go for absolutely ridiculous prices. Part of the reason is, it’s becoming hard to find one in good shape that hasn’t been devoured by rust. This example, which is available on TFLBids.com is in great shape, with 114,000 miles on the odometer. The former owner added excellent upgrades, making this example a much better off-road and on-road driver.

The 1978 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser’s specs:

4.2L inline-6 engine; 135 horsepower, 210 ft-lb. torque (when new)

Updated/upgraded radiator

Manual 4-speed transmission

Four-wheel drive with 4HI/4LO transfe

3,000 lbs. max tow rating

22 gallon fuel tank

Additional features:

Badland winch mounted to custom front bumper

Upgraded LED headlights

Snorkel air intake

Solid axles front and rear with leaf spring suspension

Manual front-locking hubs

Aftermarket 5-spoke wheels

BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires

Front disc brakes

“The FJ40 made considerable inroads into the Jeep market in the U.S. in the 1960s and 1970s. The last FJ40s were imported to the U.S. in 1983, after being replaced by a softer Land Cruiser 4-door SUV. This truck shows 114,000 miles on the odometer. No AutoCheck report is available due to the older VIN number on the vehicle.” TFLBids.com

It appears that the former owner of this vehicle wanted to make it more comfortable, safer (LED headlights) and even more capable. After spending time with this vehicle, I can attest to is surprisingly good condition, excellent running gear and tasteful mods. It is one of those vehicles that I seriously wanted to bid on, but I just bought my kid a car… damn-it.

