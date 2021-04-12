Dodge Challenger Hellcat Races Out Of Cars & Coffee, Immediately Causes A Rollover Crash

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat brings serious power to the masses — power that should be handled with care, as today’s crash shows.

Fortunately, it seems no one suffered serious injuries.

We all know the gag by now — folks line up along the street following Cars & Coffee, Mustang peels out in front of the crowd, carnage ensues. This weekend in Loveland, Colorado, though, it was a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat responsible for the carnage, and it wasn’t just to the driver’s own car either. Two witness videos uploaded to YouTube (credit to Andrew Bruckbauer) show the driver pull out into traffic, floor it in right-hand lane and almost immediately lose control of all 700-plus horsepower at their disposal.

Now, if the Challenger just took their own car out and crashed into a curb or something, we could all have our “what an idiot” moment and move on, but that’s far from what happened here. Instead, the driver crashed right into the side of a Chevy Silverado 1500 and rolled the truck onto its roof. The uploader, for his part, offers a more succinct account of what happened: “Cold tires. Lost control. Don’t condone this activity, guy is a smooth brain (sic) shouldn’t own a car.”

Yes, before you ask aloud, the Challenger’s license plate does say “El Malo”. How appropriate.

At no point in either video embedded below can we clearly see the driver or the passengers in the truck they hit. In the first video, one bystander rushing to help the Silverado driver out asks whether he has kids in the car, to which he (thankfully) received a quick “no” response. However, it seems there was one passenger in the truck, as the other video shows more people trying to get the passenger side door open as well. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Captain Mark Lyons said, “It looked worse than it was”, while police sergeant Rob Pride said law enforcement officers did ticket the Challenger driver for reckless driving.

These stories always hit a bit harder when they happen in your backyard, and this one’s no exception. As much as screaming, “STOP PEELING OUT OF CARS & COFFEE” probably won’t make some folks think twice about actually doing it, at least in this case no one was seriously hurt or killed.