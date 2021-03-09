Video: Is Audi’s Quattro AWD System the Best? I Slip Test The New Audi A6 Allroad to Find Out!

Images: TFLcar

We put Audi’s Quattro AWD system to the test to see if the new Audi A6 Allroad holds up Audi’s legendary system

This Audi A6 Allroad has Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) rolls into battle against our TFL Studios’ slip test. This is no easy test, it basically lifts the vehicle up onto a set of rollers that simulate a zero-traction condition. Tommy has used this test to hold a flame underneath various vehicle’s AWD systems. In many cases, we were extremely surprised at the results.

Recently, we tested the Ford Mustang Mach E vs. our Tesla Model Y, a Subaru Crosstrek and the new Nissan Rogue vs. a Mazda CX-5. Some of those vehicles surprised us, while a few left us stunned when they struggled. Would it be the same for the A6 Allroad?

The Audi A6 Allroad has both power and grip, at least on paper

This Audi A6 Allroad Quattro has a turbocharged V6, that makes 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission available is a seven-speed dual clutch. In today’s world, Quattro AWD is different in various Audi products. In this case, the system works with traction control and clamps down on a spinning wheel. This in turn will force power to the wheel with grip.

Tommy experiments with a variety of settings whenever the Audi struggles, to give it the best chance to get through the test. With some vehicles we’ve tested, different traction settings made little difference. This Audi seems to perform at different levels with different settings. That’s a good thing.

This wagon/crossover is able to lift itself up to 7.3 inches. Once it hits 22 mph, it settles back, (about two inches down), to its low-slung height for highway driving. Our tester came out to a pricey $71,900.

The question remains: does the new A6 Allroad hold up Audi’s legendary grip? Watch this video and find out!