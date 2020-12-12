Dude, I’m SELLING My Ride: This 540 Horsepower 2010 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Is On TFLbids!

Here’s a great addition to the TFLbids.com auction site — a 2010 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. This blacked out example spent most of its life in Los Angeles before moving to Colorado, where it’s been a fair weather car since. With 40,625 miles on the clock, the car still has plenty of life left in it, especially as the clutch and front tires were just replaced last month.

So what all are you getting with this generation GT500? The 2010 models came with a supercharged 5.4-liter Modular V8 engine. It’s related to the same engine you’ll find in the first-generation Ford GT, and even the Ford SVT Lightning pickup of the late 90’s and early 2000’s. This time, you get 540 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Add to that Brembo brakes and a lower suspension courtesy of the previous owner, and this car could be a bargain monster.

The auction itself starts on December 15 at 7:01 AM Eastern (4:01 AM Pacific), so register on TFLbids if you want to put this GT500 in your garage!

