34,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel Models Recalled Over Engine Fire Risk: News

Jeep Grand Cherokee recalled: EcoDiesel models could be at greater risk of an engine fire. (Photos: FCA)

The Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel has already undergone some scrutiny due to greenhouse gas emissions, but a new recall focuses on the possibility of engine fires. According to recently published documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the problem lies with the engine’s exhaust gas recirculation cooler. Over time, the EGR cooler may crack from thermal stresses and let pre-heated, vaporized coolant into the intake manifold. The safety recall notes that, given the right conditions, that coolant can combust in the intake manifold, potentially starting a fire.

To date, FCA has not reported how many vehicles have caught fire from the issue. However, the NHTSA documents say the problem affects 2014-2019 examples of the Jeep Grand Cherokee with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine. Specifically, a total of 34,334 vehicles in North America are part of this recall campaign. Of those, 28,884 vehicles will be under recall in the U.S., as FCA reported to safety regulators.

The automaker will notify owners starting at the end of this year. From that point, dealers will replace the EGR cooler free of charge. If you are concerned that your Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel may have this defect, there are some warning signs. If your car is losing coolant or the heater isn’t working, this defective part could be the culprit.

As the Jeep Grand Cherokee is recalled, you can find out more about whether your car is included in the campaign by contacting FCA’s customer care line at (800) 853-1403. The Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel recall number is W79. Alternatively, owners can contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236 (Teletype: (800) 424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.