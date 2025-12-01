What the Heck Is Going On With Chrysler? We May Actually See a New SRT-Themed Model Next Year

(Images: Stellantis | Chrysler)

We haven’t heard much about Chrysler lately…but that is hopefully about to change.

It’s been a running gag for most folks in the business over the past several years. “Oh yeah, this will be the year we finally see something big with Chrysler.” Well…this could finally be the year we hear something big about Chrysler, as the brand has more or less been in a holding pattern since jettisoning the 300 sedan a couple years back.

That’s according to the folks over at Mopar Insiders, who note that 2026 could be the brand’s biggest year in quite awhile. At least, its biggest year since launching the Pacifica minivan all the way back in 2017. Yes, it’s been eight years since that happened, and while we’ve seen concepts like the Airflow and the Halcyon…nothing has really materialized to herald the way forward and give Chrysler a distinct and appealing identity to the public at-large.

To be clear, that overarching question isn’t strictly a Chrysler issue, though the 100-year-old brand is probably the most prominent example. Stellantis as a whole with its 14 brands, including Chrysler, has been through a topsy-turvy few years. Antonio Filosa is now at the helm, and we’ve been seeing quite a few seismic changes happening as a result. Without a doubt, one of the most impactful has been the stance toward electrification, bringing back the iconic Hemi V8 after originally consigning it to the history books, and reviving the SRT performance division.

One of the most persistent rumors concerns Stellantis shuttering or selling off its underperforming brands, including Maserati and Chrysler. Now, though, Chrysler brand CEO Christine Feuell has (much like Maserati’s top brass) bluntly dismissed any talk of its impending demise.

“I want to put to rest any thoughts, rumors or assumptions that it is being sold. It is not,” she said (per MI) during the summer’s Carlisle Chrysler Nationals. “[Antonio Filosa] believes in Chrysler, he is rebuilding our portfolio, and he is doubling down on his investment to grow in the North American market and reclaim leadership in all our brands.” Feuell specifically cited the brand’s latest “multi-energy” strategy as a focal point in Chrysler’s new direction, as it offers internal combustion, hybrid and electric solutions all under the same platform.

Not only could we see some new Chryslers rocking gas engine solutions, then, but she also alluded to a performance-minded future — thanks to the revived SRT group. “I can tell you after meeting with my counterparts Tim Kuniskis (Ram CEO) and Matt McAlear (Dodge CEO), we got a really awesome plan for SRT. It’s a great opportunity for us to bring back the performance brands and products that have been so iconic in the past as we look to the future…To cut to the chase, I think you can expect to see some SRT models under the Chrysler brand.”

What will a ‘new Chrysler’ look like, then?

If you’re taking all that in and thinking “I’ve heard that before”, I don’t blame you for being skeptical. After all, the brand has had a sort of Jaguar issue over the past several years. That is, it (a) says it is about to completely flip the script on what the brand’s identity will be, and (b) doesn’t actually launch any new cars that people can actually buy for years on end (and the jury’s still out, in Jaguar’s case).

Feuell insists, though, that Chrysler is actively working on a new car that will launch in 2026. That could mean we’ll see a brand-new Pacifica as a reinforcement of the only model that is, right this moment, keeping the brand alive. To hear her tell it, the company is also working on a sub-$30,000 model, which would be a welcome addition for an industry whose average transaction price is now over $50,000, in a maddening sign of what’s to come next year. A new 300 sedan isn’t off the table either, and following the new Dodge Charger Sixpack, that may be the best platform for a new SRT-inspired car.

And, of course, if Chrysler is to survive and thrive, it needs an SUV. In the lingering spirit of the Airflow concept, that may also be happening, courtesy of a long-running internal program designated “C6X”. Chrysler apparently put the brakes on developing a fully electric model back in January, but may instead launch it as a hybrid first sometime next year. If I were a betting man, I’d wager we’ll see this supposed Chrysler SUV emerge around the same time as the next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

For now, we’re still stuck in this “wait and see” holding pattern until Chrysler decides to let us in on what they’re doing. Hopefully we’ll know more as we roll into early 2026. As ever, though, only time will tell — and we’ll see if the company can blow our hair back with this upcoming debut.

H/T to Mopar Insiders (and Robert S. Miller, specifically) for their reporting on Chrysler’s latest movements.