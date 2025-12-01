Buying a 20-Year-Old Bentley Continental GTC Didn’t Quite Go As Planned…Who’d Have Thought?

(Image: TFL Studios)

This Bentley Continental GTC used to cost around $200K, but now you can get one today for far less cash!

You know how the story goes: Cars like the Bentley Continental GT (and the ‘GTC’ convertible) are some of the greatest luxury cars around. That is, if you can afford the six-figure price tag to buy one in the first place. Wait a couple decades, though, and our good friend depreciation eats away at that eye-watering figure until we mere mortals can conceivably buy these auspicious rides. And in the process, you can look like a mogul for…well, about the price of a new Toyota Camry. Come on, which one would you really choose?

All right, you also know how it goes once you pick up these luxury bargains, too. Sure, they’re cheap to buy — Roman just spent a cool $34,500 on this 2007 example — but actually running it will catapult you into the poor house as quickly as this W12-engined bruiser runs from 0-60. Nevertheless, we want to see exactly how reliable (or not) this Bentley is by putting it through its paces, being one of the cheapest examples of a running Continental GTC for sale in the US.

Not only does Roman buy this 18-year-old, 552-horsepower drop-top, but he and our friend James Buff road trip it 2,500 miles from Naples, Florida to our home base in Boulder, Colorado.

How’d it go? Even with just 52,000 miles on the clock and a “clean bill of health” in a pre-sale inspection…not as well as we hoped (go figure).

Will the Bentley actually make it cross-country? Follow Roman and James’ journey in the video below. We’ll have much more coming up with the Continental GTC soon, so you’ll see exactly whether dropping even $35K on a nearly 20-year-old super-luxe roadster is a massive money pit.