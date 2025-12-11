Power to the People! 2026 Maserati Grecale Lineup Makes V6 the Base Gas Engine, Dropping the Turbo-Four

(Images: Stellantis | Maserati)

Every gas-powered 2026 Maserati Grecale now gets the 3.0-liter Nettuno V6.

When we’re talking about compact SUVs like this Maserati Grecale, you typically start off with a turbocharged four-cylinder in the lineup. That was the case here since the Trident launched its own compact model back in 2022. Now, though, even the sub-Trofeo models like the base Grecale and the Modena now get the supercar-derived 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 by default. Not only does the base model get a V6, but that model is also less expensive than the old turbo-four! So, everyone wins, right?

Well, the 2026 Maserati Grecale still isn’t what you’d call “cheap” for its size class. The base MSRP is indeed $2,330 lower than you faced last year, but the bottom-line price still kicks off at $86,495. The Trofeo, which gets the most potent version of that V6 engine for 523 horsepower and a 3.6-second 0-60 time, will set you back $119,495. The electric Grecale Folgore, for its part, is also still in the six figure club at $121,290.

The 2026 Maserati Grecale with the Nettuno V6 nonetheless gets a power bump, even on the base model. Since the old 296- and 325-hp versions of the 2.0-liter turbo are gone, your new baseline with the 3.0-liter engine is 386 horsepower. So, it is obviously a detuned Nettuno, but at least you can say your engine comes from the MC20/MCPura supercar, no matter which Grecale you buy.

On the performance front, that means even the entry model should get a 0-60 time in the 5-second range. The Trofeo, at the other end of the range, carries over into 2026 unchanged. Maserati didn’t forget about the Folgore, either (even if people are generally cold toward EVs at the moment), bumping the potential range up to 275 miles by way of an axle disconnect on all-wheel drive models to improve efficiency.

That said…I suspect most buyers are going to go for the V6. Will making it available across the whole lineup improve Grecale sales? It could, especially given it comes cheaper than the old four-pot. Maserati hasn’t had the best luck selling its small SUV, though, as estimates put their 2024 global volume around 15,000 units.

The Grecale also hasn’t been trouble-free for owners, with the most common issue seemingly being software issues and other electronic glitches (it did undergo two recalls for rearview images failing to display).