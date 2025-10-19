Ask Nathan: Bring Back Scion and the Pros and Cons of Visiting the Petersen Automotive Museum?

Scion concept: Toyota

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Should Toyota bring back Scion

Pros and cons visiting the Petersen Automotive Museum?

This week’s first question comes from a fan who wants Toyota to bring back the Scion brand.

Q: RE: Bring back Scion!

Toyota needs to bring back Scion instead of adding the silly Century brand. No seriously! More people need global affordability instead of a few ultra rich.

I have a 2005 Scion xB, great story. My partner and I bought it new in 2004 when I finished school and became a teacher. I needed a cheap and useable hatchback to commute. Fast forward ten years later and I still was loving my little box. My partner became my wife and we had two kids. It had about 150 thousand on the odometer and I thought it needed to go despite being almost flawless. So I sold it to my brother who lives in Texas. After another 50 thousand miles, give or take, he replaces the engine and transmission with a used one from a crashed xB with only 65 thousand miles. Fast forward even more to 2022 and my teen buys the xB off my brother and brings it back to the Bay Area! He restored it and kept it pretty original except for the wheels and radio.

THAT’S what I want! A super cheap and super reliable hatchback with a smart design. It doesn’t exist anymore! No, but a stupid expensive car that competes against Rolls Royce? Sure, why not?

A: I’m sorry to say, but Scion is not coming back anytime soon.

Great story about your family owned xB, and I hope it gives your family many more years of driving satisfaction. You’re not the first to regale me with stories about the xB (both generations) or the xA and tC when it comes to reliability. The closest thing you can find that’s a modern equivalent is the Toyota Corolla LE, which is a $23,000 vehicle.

For those of you who don’t know: Scion was a Toyota sub brand that brought economy-minded, unique (for the brand) vehicles to the masses. The idea was to capture the youth culture, which they sort-of managed to do; however, other brands were even more successful at the time, like Kia with their Soul. I remember Scions had a base price under $13,000 back then, and they were often snatched up by seniors who liked the pricing, seating position, utility and very inexpensive pricing. They lasted for about 13-years, and called it quits in 2016.

I think the initial idea behind Scion was solid – but the leadership, updates and PR were not up to the Toyota standards that I expected. It was a sad end. It would be awesome if they could recapture some of that initial Scion-buzz.

But, to restate what I initially stated: no, I don’t think Toyota will bring back Scion.

The last question comes from a fan who wants to know about the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@X/Twitter) Since you’ve been in L.A. have you visited the Petersen (Automotive) Museum?

Been following from the UK for a while. I hope you’re enjoying Southern California, but we miss seeing you about. Tell me, have you visited the Petersen Museum? I hear good things.

Sending best wishes

A: Thanks for reaching out. Yes, I have been to the Petersen a few times.

The Petersen Automotive Museum has been around for over 30-years, and has gone through several changes.at Located 6060 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, California. It’s close to Beverly Hills and Hollywood, CA. It’s also a stone’s throw from the Tesla Diner. There are two sides to the Peterson Automotive Museum: the public side, which is flashy and cool – but lacks depth for true gearheads; then there’s the “Vault” which has an amazing collection of unique, important and even revolutionary vehicles. A variety of vehicles, themes and special events rotate through the Petersen year-round.

This is a remarkable venue, one that can entertain just about anyone who is even lightly interested in automobiles. It’s great for young and old alike, with a ton of interactive components and a unique layout amongst museums. It’s not perfect however, so I listed the pros and cons below.

Pros:

Incredible architecture and visual impact: It truly is a compelling space. From the outside, the Petersen is immediately striking; the façade with stainless-steel ribbons gives the building itself an artistic, attention-grabbing presence. Wonderful Museums Inside, the galleries are thoughtfully designed, with dramatic lighting and a layout that gives each vehicle room to breathe. Wide ranging collection & rotating exhibits: You’ll find everything from classic cars to modern supercars, racing machines and concept vehicles. The museum doesn’t stay static – exhibits change, and new themes are regularly introduced, meaning repeat visits can bring fresh surprises.

Special “Vault” experience for serious car-fans: Beneath the main museum is the Vault, a hidden collection of rare and historic vehicles that many visitors say is a highlight. If you love rare cars, the Vault adds significant value to the visit.

Interactive and immersive elements: Beyond just “look at this car,” there are interactive displays, simulators (in some cases), museum tours, and exhibits that thread together automotive design, culture and technology. This helps make it more than just a static display.

Accessibility and visitor friendly features: The museum makes decent effort to be accessible: wheelchair availability, designated accessible parking, special tours for low-sensory needs and so on.

Cons

Ticket cost & additional fees: General admission covers the main galleries, but the Vault (which houses the most coveted cars) requires an additional fee. Depending on your budget and interest level, this can make the visit pricey. Parking & neighborhood considerations: While the onsite garage is convenient, parking rates are steep (especially for LA). Also, the surrounding area can be a security concern, so you’ll want to be cautious with valuables. Can get crowded and time-limited: busy days (weekends, tourist peak time) the museum can feel crowded, making it harder to linger at particular exhibits or get unobstructed views of vehicles. Tours and visiting schools/camps can congest some sections. If you’re hoping for a more relaxed experience, timing matters. Exhibits may emphasize pop culture over deep automotive-technical detail: Some visitors note that while the museum is visually impressive, it may emphasize movie cars, flashy designs or thematic exhibits over deep technical education for all parts. For serious gear-heads, this may feel like a trade-off. Outside visit costs/supporting extras quickly add up: Beyond admission + parking, you might find yourself tempted by the gift shop, special event tickets, restaurant, photo-ops, etc. These can add up – rapidly.

Verdict

If you’re someone who appreciates cars – whether for design, culture, history or performance; the Petersen is absolutely worth a visit. Even if you’re only moderately interested, the visual spectacle and atmosphere make it enjoyable. It’s one of the standout automotive museums in the U.S. It’s not for everyone, but it can be enjoyable for many. Just remember to budget accordingly.

One final note: there are days when the upper or lower floors are closed for special events. I highly recommend checking out the dates, pricing and parking information on their website.