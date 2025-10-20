The 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets the California Special Treatment

(Images: Ford)

One of the Mustang’s most iconic packages is now coming to the electric Mach-E.

Ever since it’s initial launch, Ford has continued to dabble in new trims and package options for its electric Mustang Mach-E crossover. Now, the 2026 model adopts a package originally launched among California dealers for the original ’60s ‘Stangs: the California Special. Moving forward, you’ll be able to order a 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with the C/S package for an extra $2,495.

The GT/CS is still a thing with the gas-powered Mustangs, but this is obviously the first time it’s coming to the EV. To that end, you get a familiar vibe with the Rave Blue accents, including the hood decal as well as the front and rear badges. Like the Bronze Appearance Package, the Mach-E GT/CS also gets a different set of 20-inch wheels to the standard GT model to help it stand out.

Step inside the California Special, and you’ll find Navy Blue upholstery with silver stitching, with the silver accents continuing throughout the instrument panel. Apart from the color tweak, though, it’s still a standard Mach-E inside, so you get the same general layout, look and feel (including the 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display) as the other models. That said, you do also get blue and silver floor mats.

Ford says order books for the Mach-E GT California Special package will open up on Wednesday, October 22. The first deliveries of 2026 Mach-Es should kick off in the first quarter of next year. We don’t have full lineup pricing yet — just for this package — though this year’s Mustang Mach-E GT comes in right at $50,000.

The standard Mach-E GT packs 480 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque, though you can bump that up a bit with the $995 Performance Upgrade. Go for that option along with the California Special package, and I’d expect the final car to set you back around $53-55K, though it depends on whether Ford is going to hike year-over-year pricing for the 2026 Mach-E lineup as a whole.