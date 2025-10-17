Nissan Needs a New Hybrid Yesterday, So It’s Reportedly Moving Up Next-Gen Rogue Hybrid to Late 2026

(Images: Nissan)

You can’t buy a Nissan hybrid right now, but that should change sooner than you think.

From the Toyota RAV4 to the Honda CR-V to the Ford Escape and Mazda CX-50, you have tons of hybrid options if you’re in the market for a new compact crossover. There’s one brand that, despite offering one in the past, does not currently have a hybrid in the U.S. market, and that’s Nissan. Now, we already know a next-generation Rogue is coming to fix that issue, but the next-gen Rogue Hybrid wasn’t due out until 2027. That is a long time to miss out on an opportunity to claw away some RAV4 and CR-V sales, so Nissan is reportedly accelerating its schedule, according to a report by Automotive News.

At this point in time, Nissan has yet to outright confirm that report. That’s not a terribly surprising revelation, as most automakers won’t comment on new product until they’re good and ready. Nevertheless, Nissan is already in a tough financial spot — and its lack of competitive options with the Rogue isn’t helping. The company knows that as well as anyone else paying attention, which is why it makes sense to not only bring a plug-in hybrid version of the current Rogue to market, but get the next-gen e-Power hybrid out as quickly as possible. Yesterday, ideally.

We won’t see it that quickly, of course. Word has it the new hybridized Rogue is now on the roadmap for Nissan’s next fiscal year, which effectively translates to fall 2026. Think October-November time frame, and you may be in the right ball park.

The loss of the $7,500 tax credit is another reason for Nissan’s decision here. While the Rogue PHEV should still be coming, the automaker’s going to take a sales hit with the tax credit no longer in effect. One source told AutoNews, “Everything was relying on that $7,500 tax credit.”

As ever, we are still in a “wait and see” period whether Nissan can bring the Rogue Hybrid back to the market on that accelerated schedule. For those with good memories, Nissan did have a Rogue Hybrid around, but axed it after the 2019 model year (talk about timing). This new generation will still likely debut with a gasoline-only option, unlike the 2026 Toyota RAV4, which is going hybrid-only. Even so, the e-Power Rogue Hybrid should offer a boost to the model’s sales, which totaled 245,724 last year.