Ask Nathan: We All Want the HEMI Dodge Charger/Challenger Back…and Making L.A. Liveble (Tires)?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Where is our Dodge HEMI Challenger/Charger?

Can a set of new tires help iron out the brutal freeways in L.A.?

This week’s first question comes from a Mopar fan – and he’s a bit vexed that they have yet to bring back the Dodge Challenger/Charger HEMI.

Q: RE: I want a Dodge Challenger (or Charger) HEMI!

None of this six cylinder nonsense, none of this AWD nonsense and no automatic either! I want the manual Dodge Challenger/Charger HEMI back! I thought they were putting HEMIs back in their cars again. What’s up with this?

— GoodJointEX88

A: I hear you – but it may take time.

Here’s the good news: the power numbers are looking very good, and you can shut off the AWD in the R/T and light up the rears – in the two and four-door Chargers. Sure, there is no V8 yet, but these changes take time. Dodge was heading down the road with the idea that they had to electrify just about everything, and/or aim for less displacement. As such, they worked for years on these new Chargers. Now that things have changed, I bet you’ll be hearing more about the Hemi, or another type of V8 soon.

As for manual transmissions: well, the take rate was slim at best, so I’m not sure if they will be able to make a business case for fitting a manual to these new cars. But – you never know!

— N

The last question comes from a reader who wants to know about tires in Los Angeles.

Q: Do you think my car’s performance will improve with new tires?

I live in L.A now just like you and my 2020 Honda CR-V drives horrible on these roads. I commute from Orange County to Canoga Park twice a week and to Burbank three times a week. My gas mileage has dropped and my ride is bouncy. My tires were new two years ago from Arizona and they have plenty of tread on them.

Someone at work said to get new tires but why should I if mine are kind of new? I just need my car to get me to work for the next few years with no drama. My car is five years old and I want to keep it for a few more years. Will new tires help?

Thanks,

— L.A Nam

A: Good question, and good timing.

A few questions first: have you rotated your tires regularly? Are they a matching set of tires? Did you ever have a flat fixed? Are they properly balanced, and have you had your car aligned over the years? Good tire maintenance can prolong the life of your tires, helping performance, and even your economy.

A little while ago, my significant other was having some similar complaints about the family Mazda CX-5, which isn’t that old. We experienced a slightly uneven ride, (there were some flat spots) and fuel mileage did suffer a bit. I didn’t see any noticeable damage on the rubber, and the tread easily had another year of life in it. We made a change, and the car’s entire personality changed.

I got a set of Kumho Crugen tires, same size as the old tires – and they changed everything. This happened before with other tire upgrades, but that was in Colorado, and most were built for cold weather. This set is smooth, quiet and the handling is improved (a lot), right out of the box. I would recommend you take your vehicle to a trusted tire expert and see what they say. Additionally, I would look at your suspension, to see if any components are worn out.

Commuting in L.A. can be brutal on your car. At the very least, a few upgrades can make a big difference.

Cheers!

— N