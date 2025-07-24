Honda Teases Civic Type R Suspension Setup and Brembo Brakes for the New Prelude

The 2026 Honda Prelude marks the first time Honda’s used a Civic Type R setup on a non-Type R model.

After a two-decade absence, we’re about to finally get a next-generation Honda Prelude. While we’ve seen the upcoming 2026 model’s exterior time and again at auto shows, the automaker has stayed mum on exactly what’s going on under the skin — until now. Before we actually get a full, proper reveal, Honda announced Thursday what we can expect in the suspension and braking department.

The automaker promises “high levels of driver exhilaration” with the front-wheel drive Prelude, and to achieve that it’s bringing in the dual-axis strut front suspension from the Civic Type R. Engineers will tune the setup specifically for the smaller prelude, but the idea with this setup is to deliver a sharper experience while curbing torque steer you typically see with high-power front-drive cars. Up until this point, we’ve only seen Honda use this suspension setup with the last two generations of Civic Type R (since 2017), as well as the Acura Integra Type S.

Speaking of power, we know the 2026 Honda Prelude will use the company’s two-motor hybrid-electric system, borrowed from the Honda Civic Hybrid. Exact power figures aren’t available yet, but it should deliver at least 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque, based on what we have in the Civic. The Prelude will further offer a special S+ Shift drive mode t feel even sportier.

Honda also announced the 2026 Prelude will use Brembo front brakes, again like the Civic Type R. So, when it does launch in the coming months, it sounds like the Prelude will be a pretty exciting package.

The big question, though, is how much will this all cost? At this point, we have no firm idea (that will likely come closer to the actual launch). However, this two-door, Civic based coupe is expected to cost somewhere in the mid-$30,000 range. If it’s bringing in some bits from the pricier Civic Type R, though…perhaps we should expect a slightly higher price point. As ever, we’ll have to wait and see.