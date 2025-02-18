Manual Transmission Cars Are Rare In 2025, But These Models Are Keeping the Dream Alive

(Image: TFL Studios)

Yes, modern automatic transmissions are quicker and more efficient than ever. No, I don’t care.

You know, something occurred to me over the past few months: I feel more and more like that annoying uncle who constantly gripes about the good old days when “you had to do it yourself”. Our cars didn’t shift their own gears — we had to use a clutch pedal back in my day! Really, even that conversation is shifting to something like, “our cars didn’t use electric motors…we had engines with transmissions that had to shift gears back in my day!”. But I digress. That’s progress, whether or you’re down with it or not, and fewer manual transmission cars are still available for sale in 2025. For those who wish to rage against the dying of the light, however, there are still a crop of fantastic options.

Rowing your own gears has become almost exclusively an enthusiast’s game, so it’s still awesome news that some cars (and one truck!) still at least have the option.

This year, you can choose from one of about 30 different models — though your options are severely limited if your budget’s below $35,000 or so. But even some of the more affordable options are still really good, so it’s not as much of a “beggars can’t be choosers” situation as you might think.

Acura Integra/Integra Type S

MSRP range: $39,195 (A-Spec with Tech Package) – $54,095 (Type S)

In the past few years, Acura is one of the few brands that actually reintroduced manual transmission options to its lineup with the entry-level Integra. Fortunately, both the A-Spec and Type S variants offer a three-row, since the underpinnings are more or less shared with their Honda-branded counterparts. The base Integra is available with a 6-speed or a CVT and 200 horsepower, while the 320-horsepower Type S, like the Civic Type R, is manual-only.

Opting for the manual Acura Integra A-Spec will lock you into the more expensive price tiers, which is a bit of a bummer. The 1.5-liter turbo model, for example, forces you into the A-Spec with Technology trim if you get the 6-speed, though two cheaper trims are available with the CVT. The Type S comes in a one-trim, one-price package, with your only extra-cost options being exterior colors and accessories.

(Image: TFL Studios)

BMW M2

MSRP range: $66,675

Some German automakers are quietly dropping row-your-own options from their lineups (one example starts with “V” and ends with “olkswagen”), but not BMW. At least, you can have a manual…if you spring for an M-badged model. If you can afford it, though, that’s no bad thing, as they’re some of the best driver’s cars around. That’s especially true for the M2 coupe, which most folks agree is the purest expression of what an M car should be.

Here, you get 453 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine. All that power goes to the rear wheels, and even better — the manual is a no-cost option! Sure, you can easily inflate the price with a ton of other options like a carbon fiber roof and carbon bucket seats and upgraded brakes, but it’s dealer’s choice as to whether you get an 8-speed automatic or the 6-speed manual. And if you’re here, you know which one you should get.

BMW M3

MSRP range: $77,875 (base M3)

To its credit, BMW is one of three luxury sports sedans you can still get with a stick-shift, but you do have to make a couple sacrifices in the process. The 6-speed manual is the default option on the least expensive, 473-horsepower base M3. If you want the more potent 503-horsepower M3 Competition or the 523-horsepower M3 Competition xDrive model, you’ll have to go with an 8-speed automatic with no recourse to row your own gears.

Still, even if it’s a technicality, you can still get a BMW M3 with a manual transmission. ‘Nuff said.

BMW M4

MSRP range: $80,875

Basically, it’s the same schtick here as with the M3 — just drop two of the doors. You can still only get a 6-speed manual with the base M4 with 473 horsepower on tap. That’s still plenty to have some fun, but you’ll have to give up the beloved three-pedal option for the 8-speed auto if you want the 503-horsepower M4 Competition or 523 horsepower M4 Competition xDrive.

Sadly, while you can get the M4 as a convertible, you can’t get the M4 as a convertible with a 6-speed manual transmission. BMW probably made the right call since a major selling point of a drop-top is a low-effort, automatic cruising experience. It’s still a bit of a bummer, though.

BMW Z4

MSRP range: $71,675 (manual option requires Edition Handschalter Package)

You can’t get a manual with the M4 convertible, but you can (finally) get it with the Z4 convertible. Great! It only took BMW five years to get around to it, but we won’t hold that against them, as long as there’s not a catch…right?

Well, there is a caveat, as it turns out. Actually, there are two: You can only get the 2025 BMW Z4 with a manual transmission if you opt for the more powerful M40i model, with its 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six kicking out 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. So, the base 2.0-liter model is still automatic-only. However, if you specifically want the manual option, then you have to get the M40i and pony up another $3,500 for the Edition Handschalter Package.

And if you’re thinking, “Gee, that 382 horsepower six-cylinder Z4 finally getting a manual after several years sounds like another two-seater sports car)”, don’t worry — we’ll get to the Toyota Supra in a minute.

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

MSRP Range: $63,590

Cadillac may be focusing most of its time and energy on its electric transformation, but we can’t forget that it created two of its best sports sedans to capstone its internal combustion efforts…and they’re both available with manual transmissions. Or, if that’s not your thing (thanks for playing along anyway), you can get a 10-speed automatic instead.

The CT4-V Blackwing is the smaller, more affordable and slightly less over-the-top than its bigger brother, the CT5-V Blackwing. Nevertheless, you still get a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 churning out 473 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque, so this is a direct BMW M3 competitor. Cadillac prices it accordingly too, with the CT4-V Blackwing running you $10,000 less (or about M2 money, for a substantially larger and more comfortable car).

(Image: Cadillac)

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

MSRP Range: $96,990

If 473 horsepower isn’t enough for you, though, you can always opt for the big daddy Caddy instead: the CT5-V Blackwing. Again, you get a rear-wheel drive sports sedan and a 6-speed manual transmission (with a 10-speed auto option, if you want that instead). This time around, though, you get a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine kicking out 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels.

In typical Cadillac fashion of trying to be an American thorn in BMW’s side, all that power is available for just over $20,000 less than a new M5. Granted, the new M5 is also a plug-in hybrid with 717 horsepower…but it’s also more than 1,000 pounds heavier than the CT5-V Blackwing. The new BMW M5 really is a leviathan.

(Image: Ford)

Ford Bronco

MSRP Range: $41,525 (2-door Big Bend) – $53,575 (4-door Badlands)

While you can still get three luxury sports sedans with a manual option, it’s even rarer in SUVs these days — a complete 180 from their humble utilitarian roots. Fortunately, the Blue Oval still offers up a couple options for the blue-collar row-your-own enthusiast, with a special twist for the Bronco. Although you can only get it with the 300-horsepower 2.3-liter four-pot engine, Ford offers up a 7-speed manual for its Jeep Wrangler fighter.

Even better, the manual isn’t just available on the base trim. You can absolutely save some cash and get it with the most affordable two-door Big Bend trim if you want, but it’s also available on other trims with which you can get the four-cylinder engine, including the Badlands. Of course, once you get up into the higher-end trims like the Wildtrak and the Raptor — or any V6-equipped Bronco, for that matter — the manual option disappears.

Ford Mustang

MSRP Range: $44,455 (GT Fastback) – $66,225 (Dark Horse Premium)

Unfortunately, Ford’s iconic pony car isn’t as popular as it was back in the late 1960s. The world has changed, as has the Mustang…but the automaker’s kept up production for every one of the past 60 years, and has offered a manual transmission option all along the way. We’re now in the seventh generation (also called S650), and there is a change from the past decade or so: You can no longer get a manual with the base 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine.

In the past, we’ve been used to seeing manuals on the cheaper, less potent powertrains, but Ford made a distinctively enthusiast-focused move here, in that you can only get a 6-speed manual with the V8 models. Basically, instead of offering a manual as a sort of cop out, it’s paired with the engine enthusiasts actually want. You can get a row-your-own setup with either the GT model (including the convertible!) or a Dark Horse, with 480 and 500 horsepower respectively.

Is it niche to do so? Yes, but considering you can’t get a Chevy Camaro or Dodge Challenger at all anymore, at least Ford’s Mustang still offers muscle car enthusiasts an option.

Honda Civic Si

MSRP Range: $31,400 – $31,700 (summer tires)

With the eleventh-generation Civic’s mid-cycle refresh, Honda did kill off a couple manual options. You can no longer get a three-pedal option in either the base sedan or the Sport hatchback. However, you can still get it with the 2025 Civic Si sedan, which is still packing a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque, as well as one of the best short-throw shifter setups you can ask for.

The latest Civic Si is still only available as a sedan, with your only real options being the exterior color and whether or not you want summer tires. If you do want the summer rubber, you’ll spend an extra $300.

(Image: TFL Studios)

Honda Civic Type R

MSRP Range: $47,045

Hatchback? Check. Big wing? Check. 315 horsepower turbo engine? Check. And 6-speed manual? Checkity-check. The 2025 Honda Civic Type R loses none of its awesomeness or its 310 lb-ft of torque for the new model year, and is still only available in a hatchback configuration. The eleventh-gen-based model dialed back the mad styling a bit from the tenth-gen, but it’s still every bit the capable hot hatch it’s been for years, center-mounted exhaust, red seats and all.

Hyundai Elantra N

MSRP Range: $35,445

Sadly, the Veloster is no longer with us, and Hyundai has been trimming its manual offerings over the past few years, including as a cheap economy option for cars like the Accent (which the automaker dropped from its lineup in 2022). The Elantra N is still kicking, though, and it offers up 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque with a no-cost 6-speed manual option. In fact, this is one of the few cars where the three-pedal option is still cheaper than the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Apart from looking properly aggressive and having a remarkably loud exhaust for a normally subdued sedan, the $1,500 savings you net by sticking with the better manual transmission is icing on the cake.

(Image: Stellantis | Jeep)

Jeep Wrangler

MSRP Range: $34,585 (2-door Sport) – $63,000 (4-door Rubicon X)

As it happens, Jeep made an…interesting decision with the 2025 Wrangler SUV. At first, it was going to make the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 available exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission. The resulting backlash was loud and immediate, to the point where Jeep relented and you can once again get the base V6 with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The idea was to basically split the difference between what Stellantis wanted and what it thought Jeep fans wanted: Still have a manual option with the tried-and-true engine, then shunt everyone else toward the 2.0-liter turbo-four.

Granted, the 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque isn’t going to win you any races — never has, never will. But, like with the Ford Bronco, at least it is still available, though you’ll have to ditch the 6-speed for an 8-speed auto if you want the 2.0-liter engine (including with the 4xe) or the 6.4-liter V8 Wrangler 392…while you can still get one of those, at least.

Lotus Emira

MSRP Range: ~$105,400

It’s never been a high-volume brand, but Lotus has long gotten praise for offering sublime driving experiences through its small, light and nimble sports cars. These days, the brand is moving toward electrified models, for better or worse, with the exception of the Emira. This car is a successor to the long-running Elise/Exige/Evora trio, offering up a four-cylinder turbo powertrain or a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 with 400 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. If you want a manual transmission, you’ll have to fork over at least $105,000 or so for the privilege, as it’s only available with the V6.

Mazda3

MSRP Range: $31,865

This one is near and dear to my heart, as I’ve owned not one, not two, but three manual-equipped Mazdas over the years. That includes the current-gen Mazda3, which still offers up the option to row your own gears…for a price.

You see, you can’t get the 6-speed manual on just any Mazda3. You have to get the 2.5 S Premium hatchback with front-wheel drive. That locks you into the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. In fairness, it is largely a great spec for a long-term companion, as it has a fantastic interior for the price, a reasonably comfortable ride, good fuel economy and, being a Mazda, solid handling chops. It’s just a shame you can’t get it with the turbocharged powertrain or all-wheel drive, because there’s only one car on this whole list that pairs all-wheel drive with a manual transmission.

We keep asking for a spiritual successor to the Mazdaspeed3 but Mazda corporate isn’t having it. They’d rather focus on selling CX-5s and CX-50s (and to their credit, from a business perspective, that decision is paying off big time). Oh well, on the fun side at least there’s still the Miata too.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

MSRP Range: $30,515 (Sport) – $38,535 (Grand Touring RF)

Speaking of which, Mazda’s halo car is pretty much obligated to keep its manual transmission, lest it incur the wrath of decades-long, die-hard fans (like me). To that end, you can get a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic on any of the soft-top or hard-top RF trims. The only exception for 2025 is the 35th Anniversary Edition, which is based on the Grand Touring trim and is manual-only.

No matter which Miata you choose, you get a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine putting out 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Doesn’t sound like a lot, but massive grunt hasn’t ever been the MX-5’s selling point, unless you’re inclined to V8 swap it.

Nissan Versa

MSRP Range: $18,330 (S trim)

Long gone are the days where every economy car from Chevy to Volkswagen offered a cheap manual transmission option. Not only are most of the actual economy cars gone, full stop, but the Nissan Versa is the only one left standing that offers a row-your-own option on the cheapest, most basic trim.

Not that I’m advocating you necessarily buy a Versa because it has a 5-speed manual transmission (it’s not that good), but you can technically get an S trim for $18,330 if you do, making this the cheapest new car for sale in America today. It may be living on borrowed time, though, as recent reports note the automaker will drop its cheap-as-all-get-out sedan after the 2025 model year, closely following another cheap car out the door: the Mitsubishi Mirage.

Nissan Z

MSRP Range: $44,110 (Sport) – $60,275 (Heritage Edition)

On the flip side, here’s a Nissan for which I would wholeheartedly recommend you go for the 6-speed manual. In fact, while the 9-speed automatic is an option (again, if you really want to go that route…I don’t know what you’re doing here in that case), I’d go so far as to say it’s practically a requirement.

With 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque on tap, exercising a greater degree of control over how you meter out that power is what makes the new Z more of a charmer than a more plasticky feeling alternative to a Supra or a Mustang. But, and unfortunately there is a “but”, you’ll have to forego the Nismo model, which is only available with the automatic. Seriously, Nissan?

New for 2025 is the Heritage Edition, which is basically a greatest hits version and does give you the choice of a manual or automatic. You have to pay all the money to go that route, as it costs an eye-watering $60,275.

Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman

MSRP Range: $74,795 – $101,695 (Cayman); $76,895 – $103,795 (Boxster)

Much like BMW, Porsche is another automaker that still offers enthusiasts manual transmission options across its sports car lineup. The 982-generation 718 Boxster and Cayman are getting a little long in the tooth by now, and probably won’t stick around too much longer. Originally, we were going to get a fully electric replacement to this current line of Boxster and Cayman models, which would obviously wipe out the manual transmission with its departure.

Now, though, while the existing 718 lineup may be drawing to a close, Porsche could develop new gasoline variants to follow them up after all. We’ll have to wait and see on that one, but if you have to pull the trigger on a new manual transmission sports car right here, right now, you still have some options across the whole 718 Boxster/Cayman range.

Porsche 911

MSRP Range: $135,995 (Carrera T) – $224,495 (GT3) – $293,350 (S/T)

It’d be a cardinal sin to some for Porsche to omit the manual transmission entirely from its iconic 911 range. That said…it’s not as common as it used to be, as you can’t get one with the base Carrera or the 911 Turbo, for example. You can still get it on the 911 Carrera T for $135,995 (before you get into the options list, that is), as well as the GT3 and the hyper-expensive S/T models.

The base Carrera T offers up 388 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine. On paper, that’s not a huge amount of power compared to some other sports cars on the list, but 911s have long punched above their weight when you factor in their laser-precise handling ability. And if you want more power, the GT3 easily redresses that balance, offering up a larger 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six with 502 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque…not to mention a 9,000 RPM redline.

Subaru BRZ

MSRP Range: $32,380 (Premium) – $37,530 (tS)

They’re a few years off their 2022 model year redesign, but the Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR86 pair offer up a decent amount of power — 228 horsepower, to be exact — with astoundingly good handling capability. A lot of that comes down to the Boxer engine’s low center of gravity, which has long been a Subaru hallmark. The 2.4-liter FA24D engine here brings in Toyota’s D-4S fuel injection system, so you’re getting elements from both automakers no matter which car you pick.

Subaru, for its part, offers up three trims for the BRZ, including a more hardcore tS model that beefs up the suspension, brakes and steering for a more spirited driving experience, if you’re willing to fork over the extra $5,000 or so from the Premium model.

Subaru WRX

MSRP Range: $36,920 (Premium) – $46,875 (tS)

To its credit, Subaru still offers an all-wheel drive car with a manual transmission across most of the WRX’s lineup (with the exception of the CVT-only GT trim). It’s kept its iconic rally-bred sedan going long after Mitsubishi dipped out of the game in favor of SUVs, while this VB generation is more grown up and refined than past iterations (for better or worse, depending on who you ask).

With a turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer engine and 271 horsepower on tap, the latest WRX isn’t exactly a powerhouse — but then again, it doesn’t really have any direct competition these days either. Subaru dropped the base trim for 2025, and replaced the TR model with a new and even more hardcore tS model (“tuned by STI”, in Subaru-speak) with upgraded brakes, suspension and visual tweaks. It’s not a full-on STI model, but if you’re keen on having the best WRX, it’s the one to go for…if you can swing the price.

Toyota GR86

MSRP Range: $31,135 (Base) – $36,405 (Hakone Edition)

The Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ are birds of a feather, so what is true for one will be equally true for the other, apart from trim names and pricing. That said, you get a 2.4-liter Boxer engine with 228 horsepower, as well as a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic.

On the Toyota side, you can once again get the Hakone Edition for 2025, marking its first appearance in the second-generation run. It’s a bit pricier than the base MSRP, but you do get a unique green paint scheme with bronze wheels and Brembo brakes.

Toyota GR Corolla

MSRP Range: $39,995 (Core) – $47,125 (Premium Plus)

While you can no longer get the basic Corolla hatchback with a manual transmission, there’s a far better option for enthusiasts. Now, the 300-horsepower GR Corolla is the obvious choice, because it’s a hell of a lot of fun and it offers up all-wheel drive. For 2025, Toyota actually introduced an 8-speed automatic to the lineup to broaden the hot hatch’s appeal), but it hasn’t moved off its original intent to offer each trim with a row-your-own option by default.

Side note: With the Volkswagen Golf R losing its manual option for 2025 (spoiler alert), Toyota’s hot Corolla is the only all-wheel drive alternative to the Subaru WRX.

Toyota GR Supra

MSRP Range: $57,385 (3.0) – $60,535 (3.0 Premium)

After four years, Toyota finally added a manual transmission to the GR Supra lineup for the 2023 model year. It should have done that from the outset, but hey — at least we have it now, right? What we don’t have for the 2025 Supra range is a 2.0-liter model, so the standard 3.0-liter engine with 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque is what you get, whether you get the 6-speed manual or stick with the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Supra sales have been flagging over the past couple years, to the point where rumors are swirling that this current generation could be coming to a close. We could well see a next-generation Supra emerge, and here’s to hoping it keeps the manual transmission option. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, though, so if you’re eyeing a manual GR Supra, it behooves you to get one while the getting’s good.

(Image: Toyota)

Toyota Tacoma

MSRP Range: $38,485 (SR) – $43,295 (TRD Off-Road)

And now, it’s time to mention the one and only truck on the list of manual transmissions for 2025: the Toyota Tacoma. While Jeep kept the manual for its Wrangler, it dropped the option from the Gladiator pickup, leaving the Taco as the last truck standing with an optional clutch pedal. There is a caveat, of course, in that you have to stick with the base 2.4-liter turbocharged engine, and the manual is only available on certain trims.

Fortunately, that isn’t really a downside unless you were looking to get a TRD Pro or Trailhunter. Those are automatic-only, as you’d probably expect. The base SR trim, the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road still offer a 6-speed manual option, though the actual use case for having one pretty much just boils down to the folks who specifically want a manual (but that is why we’re all here, isn’t it?).

(Image: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen Jetta GLI

MSRP Range: $34,395 (Autobahn)

As of 2025, most manual-equipped Volkswagen models are no longer on the menu. Golf GTI? Automatic-only. Golf R? Nope. And not even the Jetta Sport gets a 6-speed anymore — but the facelifted Jetta GLI still has it, baby! This year’s GLI doesn’t make any more power than before, with 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

There is a catch (because isn’t there always): The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is only available in its top-spec Autobahn trim. While that does offer some level of convenience with a one-trim, one-price approach, VW’s decision to drop the S trim means the barrier to entry has gone up a few thousand dollars from the previous generation.