The 2024 BMW X2 Is Already Hitting the Dirt in This Year’s Rebelle Rally

(Images: BMW)

Right after its debut, the new 2024 BMW X2 is hitting the rally scene.

We just saw the first official details on BMW’s updated X2, but there’s another angle to the story: It’s competing in this year’s Rebelle Rally. For the uninitiated, the event is a women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the U.S., covering 2,500 kilometers (or just over 1,500 miles) of terrain across the Nevada and California desert over eight days.

The Rebelle Rally kicks off October 13 at Mammoth Mountain Resort in California and ends on October 21 at the Imperial Dunes, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The 2024 BMW X2, for its part, sees a host of dirt-worthy modifications, and will compete in the Rebelle-Rally’s “X-Cross” class. Unlike the 4×4 class which requires vehicles with a two-speed (or low-range) transfer case, X-Cross is the category for vehicles that do not have a two-speed transfer case. In other words, the X2 will compete against other all-wheel drive crossovers in its class like the Subaru Outback, Ford Bronco Sport, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota RAV4, among others.

This particular X2 M35i features two experienced competitors, with Rebecca Donaghe behind the wheel and Sedona Blinson as navigator. The pair form team #205, Team Wild Grace 8.0.

The M35i model that forms the base for this rally car features the punched-up version of BMW’s B48 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, putting out 312 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Instead of normal street tires, though, the Rotiform ZMO-M wheels are wrapped in Falken Wildpeak A/T tires, with a spare mounted in the cargo area. To handle the rough terrain of the Rebelle Rally route, this X2 gets custom skid plates and beefed up underbody protection, as well as Smiitybilt off-road recovery gear and BMW M Performance Parts tow straps. Atop the Thule Caprock roof rack, there’s a set of Morimoto pod lights.

Beyond this year’s Rebelle Rally, the admittedly more street-focused 2024 BMW X2 should land at U.S. dealers early next year. Pricing will start at $42,995 for the base xDrive28i model, rising to $52,395 for this M35i xDrive version.