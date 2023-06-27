Volvo EVs Will Soon Gain Access To Tesla Superchargers, As Dominoes Continue To Fall

Volvo EVs and Tesla Superchargers: Here’s what you need to know.

Volvo just announced that they have a new agreement with Tesla for access to approximately 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America. Tesla’s Supercharger network is one of the primary advantages to buying a Tesla. They are widespread across the country and relatively simple to use adding convenience for Tesla owners. For a long time, that luxury was for Tesla drivers only. However, that is beginning to change.

Starting in 2025, Volvo EVs will adopt the NACS (North American Charging Standard) port. Of course, the cars will still be capable of charging at other stations as well. Starting as early as the first half of 2024, Volvo owners may be able to charge at Tesla stations using an adapter. Once they switch over to NACS, an adapter will be necessary for CCS charging at non-Tesla stations.

Volvo CEO Jim Rowan, stated “as part of our journey to becoming fully electric by 2030, we want to make life with an electric car as easy as possible.” Opening up an additional network of charging stations will certainly add convenience for a lot of Volvo drivers when it comes time to top off. It isn’t uncommon for all the stations at a charging location to be full. Therefore the more options you have, the better.

Volvo’s current EV lineup.

Polestar isn’t the only place to find electric cars from Volvo. Currently, they offer the XC40 and C40 Recharge, as well as the new EX30 and EX90 in their own electric lineup. The XC40 and C40 Recharge are recently revised with nearly 300 miles of range in some configurations. Volvo also recently revealed the upcoming three-row EX90 and the small but sporty EX30 (0-60 in 3.4 seconds). If you want to learn more about Volvo EVs check out the off-road XC40 recharge test linked below!