The 2024 Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge Offer RWD Configuration with Better Range

Volvo revised its two small electric crossovers, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, with better range and rear-wheel drive single-motor variants. This marks the first RWD car in Volvo’s lineup since the last-generation S90 ended production in 1998. Single-motor Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge models also get a larger 82.0-kWh battery pack.

The all-wheel drive Twin Motor models also get a range bump, according to the official U.S.-market specs published Tuesday. Twin Motor variants keeps the same 78-kWh battery pack as before.



The updated, rear-wheel drive 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge now gets up to 297 miles on a charge.

Apart from just eking more range out of its small electric crossovers, though, Volvo made an interesting change in switching both the XC40 and C40’s single-motor variants to a rear-motor, rear-wheel drive layout. It’s the first time any Volvo’s sent power exclusively to the rear since the old S90 went out of production in 1998. Prior model years ran in a front-wheel drive configuration. News first broke of new RWD electric Volvos back in January, though now we have official confirmation that they’ll make it to U.S. showrooms as well.

Now, the 2024 Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge models get a new, in-house developed electric motor putting out 248 horsepower. The new unit sitting on the rear axle is more efficient in itself, Volvo says, but it’s also pared to an 82-kWh battery pack rather than a 78-kWh unit. The changes result in far better EPA range estimates, with the XC40 Recharge Single Motor at 293 miles and the C40 Recharge Single Motor at 297 miles.

On top of the range bump, these updated EV siblings get improved DC fast charging from 150 kW to 200 kW. Volvo’s statement Tuesday claims the difference amounts to a 10-80% charging session in 28 minutes, rather than 40. That will make a significant difference on long road trips, provided the charging infrastructure cooperates along the way.

The Twin Motor versions also get better range

It’s not just the new rear-wheel drive configuration that Volvo’s focusing on here, either. The 2024 XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge Twin Motor variants also get the new 248-horsepower rear motor. Coupled to a less potent 147-horsepower motor on the front axle, performance should work out about the same as before. The front motor only kicks in when needed, though, so the change should amount to 254 miles on a charge for the XC40 (up 21 miles from before), and 257 miles for the C40 (up 31 miles).

There is a catch with these Twin Motor versions, in that they retain the 78-kWh battery pack and the slower 150 kW charging speed. As ever, you trade the extra range for AWD capability, so whichever is the better option is up to you and your budget.

Outside the powertrain changes, the 2024 Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge retain most other details from earlier models. New options include 19-inch aerodynamic wheels, as well as new exterior paint colors and ‘exterior themes’. Pricing is not yet available, but we will post another update when we have that information.