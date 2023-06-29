Electrify America Will Add NACS Chargers to Its Network By 2025

By 2025, more of the industry will transition to using the "Tesla" charging standard

(Images: Electrify America)

By 2025, you’ll be able to charge more vehicles than ever at more stations than ever using the NACS standard.

For the past several years, we’ve been living in a Wild West situation as several different companies aim to tackle the United States’ EV charging infrastructure. Two charging standards are now dominant in this country as a result: the Society of Automotive Engineers’ CCS system and the Tesla-developed North American Charging Standard (NACS). Automakers are pivoting away from CCS for Tesla’s connector — including Ford, General Motors, Rivian and Volvo at time of writing — and now Electify America is also jumping toward NACS as the new standard for its chargers moving forward..

With more automakers switching to NACS and (crucially) away from CCS entirely, the Volkswagen subsidiary made the decision to follow suit in order to remain an option for folks looking to charge their electric cars.

Several automakers including GM will soon be able to charge using Tesla’s “Supercharger” network.

ChargePoint, the largest EV charging provider by number of stations, also announced it would use the NACS connector later this year, though slower “Level 2” A/C chargers largely comprise its network, mainly at “destination sites” like business parks and schools.

While Electrify America will adopt the NACS standard by 2025, it says it will not abandon the CCS-1 connector (in use by virtually every automaker outside Tesla right now) right away. “Electrify America will continue to provide the Combined Charging System connector throughout its network as it transitions to also support automkaers adding NACS charging ports,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

At the moment, the Electrify America network has 850 charging stations with 4,000 individual plus in the U.S. and Canada, ranging between 150-kilowatt and 350-kilowatt capability.