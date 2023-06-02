It’s Finally Here: The 2025 VW ID.Buzz Is the Three-Row Bus America Will Actually Get

We’ve already seen the short wheelbase version intended for Europe, but Volkswagen debuted the long-wheelbase 2025 ID.Buzz meant for American customers on Friday.

This model has a 10-inch longer wheelbase than the shorter version we previously drove.

Based on the same platform as the ID.4, the ID. Buzz will go on sale next year.

The base, single motor model puts out 282 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, and carries an 86-kWh (usable capacity) battery. A 330-horsepower dual motor, all-wheel drive version will also be available.



After many attempts to revive the Bus, Volkswagen finally debuts the U.S. version of the upcoming ID. Buzz!

Modern VW design meets retro, throwback cues in the 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz. All right, we’ve technically seen this modern take on the old-school T2/Transporter/Microbus/Kombi before, but this is the long-wheelbase version rather than the European model. The U.S. bus gets a 10-inch longer wheelbase (for 127.5 inches in total), allowing for a third row and seven-passenger seating, making this a true family hauler, if an unconventional option against your run-of-the-mill minivan or crossover.

Volkswagen actually brought Tommy out to California to check out the long wheelbase 2025 ID.Buzz — you can check that out below. Not only does this van offer the throwback styling unlike any other cars currently on the road, let alone EVs, the color palette really adds to the retro flavor. Options include Cabana Blue (shown above), Pomelo Yellow, Mahi Green and Energetic Orange. You could get Metro Silver and Indium Gray, but come on…if you’re buying one of these at all you might as well lean into the fun factor, right? You get standard ambient lighting and an optional 67.4-inch electrochromic sunroof, for crying out loud: What more could you want in a modern California beach cruiser?

Sticking with features, the 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz brings the same small digital instrument cluster as the ID.4, with a larger 12.9-inch infotainment screen. 12-way adjustable heated and ventilated front seats come standard, as does heated second-row seats. You can seat up to seven people with the standard bench on the second row, though you can get captain’s chairs to make the experience a bit roomier in a 2-2-2 configuration. The third row folds away or can even be removed completely and all three rows get their own climate control vents.

The creature comforts continue

You also get standard wireless charging, eight USB-C ports and a 110-volt outlet as standard fare. There’s also a 12-volt outlet in the cargo area, and the driver gets a host of assistance tech through VW’s IQ.Drive suite, including a head-up display, park assist and adaptive cruise control.

Two powertrain options will be available at launch

Fortunately, the base model ID.Buzz packs a more potent electric motor and a larger battery than the equivalent ID.4. The single motor setup sends up to 282 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. While it rides on the same MEB platform, the longer wheelbase accommodates a larger 91-kWh (86-kWh usable) battery pack, which should offer decent range considering the ID.Buzz’s larger size. Official range figures are not available yet, but we expect to see something in the upper-200-mile range. DC fast-charging times should run somewhere around the 30-minute mark from 10% to 80% state-of-charge, based on VW’s other offerings.

If you want or need all-wheel drive, there’s also a 330-horsepower dual motor option. The new electric motor on offer increases the bus’ top speed to 99 mph (rather than 90 mph for the two-row).

Check out more on the ID.Buzz below

At this point, one major factor we don’t know is exactly how much the 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz will cost. Based on its position above the ID.4 in the lineup, we expect it to start above $50,000, though with the level of standard equipment there may be a higher price tag.