Acura Confirms the Integra Type S Is Even More Potent Than the Civic Type R

The new Acura Integra Type S will officially debut next month.

We’ve seen several spy shots at this point, so it’s been no secret the 2024 Acura Integra Type S is currently in development. Still, there’s a bit of excitement when we actually get a reveal date — and that’s what we have to kick off our Monday morning with this brief teaser.

Two features highlight today’s announcement: the center-mounted, triple outlet exhaust (a staple of the automaker’s high-strung hatchbacks for awhile now) and the powertrain.

As we all expected, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S packs a 2.0-liter, turbocharged VTEC engine akin to its Honda Civic Type R sibling. Also like the Honda, this Integra pairs up exclusively to a 6-speed manual transmission, with no CVT option. Oh, I don’t know how I’ll sleep at night without it.

The only technical numbers Acura shared are horsepower and torque. Fortunately, we’re in good stead here, as the Integra Type S manages 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Again, as you’d expect, those figures are right in line with the Civic Type R. Although, Acura managed to squeeze an extra 5 horsepower out of that engine.

That’s all the automaker’s said for the time being. We will know more during the 48th Annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, which is coming up on the weekend of April 15.