Ford Announces 2024 Mustang Pricing, With the Dark Horse Landing Just Under $60,000

Hint: The Dark Horse isn't cheap...but at least the EcoBoost is just over $32K

(Images: Ford)

The 2024 Ford Mustang gets official pricing Tuesday, starting at $32,515 for the entry-level EcoBoost Fastback (including destination).

If you’re looking at the V8-powered GT, you’ll have to spend at least $43,090.

The 500-horsepower Dark Horse tops out the lineup, with a $59,565 price tag.

All 2024 Ford Mustang models will be available to order this summer, with cars actually hitting dealerships closer to fall.

Orders for the 2024 Ford Mustang lineup will open this summer.

The seventh-generation of Ford’s iconic pony car inches ever closer, and now we have official pricing for the inaugural S650 lineup. Including the automaker’s $1,595 destination fee, pricing for the 2024 Ford Mustang lineup kicks off at $32,515 for the base EcoBoost Fastback, rising to $59,565 for the top-end Dark Horse.

On its face, that’s a notable jump from the outgoing 2023 models, though the 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost model now exclusively ships with the 10-speed automatic transmission. So, since you can’t get a 6-speed manual with the four-pot anymore, it naturally gets more expensive (the 10-speed auto was a $1,595 option for 2023). Mind you, the 2024 models do get a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and Ford’s Co-Pilot360 driver assistance features baked into all models, including the base EcoBoost.

If you’re looking at the 5.0-liter Coyote V8-powered GT, then you’ll start off at $43,090 for the Fastback version. Thankfully for the #savethemanuals crowd, the GT does still get a 6-speed manual transmission as the default option. If you prefer the 10-speed, though, you can naturally still get it with the bigger engine.

Here’s a full pricing breakdown:

EcoBoost four-cylinder models (315 horsepower; 10-speed auto only):

EcoBoost Fastback: $32,515

EcoBoost Premium Fastback: $38,040

EcoBoost Premium Convertible: $43,540



GT V8 models (480 horsepower (Dark Horse: 500 hp); 6-speed manual or 10-speed auto):

GT Fastback: $43,090

GT Premium Fastback: $47,610

GT Premium Convertible: $53,110

Dark Horse: $59,565

With the Dodge Challenger exiting the market this year, the 2024 Ford Mustang will primarily face the aging sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro. Chevy’s offering starts at $27,795 for the 2.0-liter-equipped 1LS Coupe, though the Mustang brings a new design, more features and updated powertrains to the table.

On the V8 end of the lineup, the Camaro 1LT is an option for $37,795 (though, again, it’s more apples-to-oranges in terms of features). The $49,485 Camaro 2SS 1LE is about as close as you can currently get to the Dark Horse, and some folks may not ignore the $10,000 price difference between the two.

We’ll have the opportunity to actually test the 2024 Ford Mustang lineup pretty soon, so the team will be able to dive deeper into how much different it feels from the old S550 Mustang.

More details on the upcoming 2024 Ford Mustang are available on Ford’s retail website.