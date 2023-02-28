Nissan Recall: More Than 800,000 Rogue, Rogue Sport Models May Have Ignition Key Problem

This only affects "S" models that still use an ignition key

(Images: Nissan)

The “jack-knife style” flip ignition key may weaken over time, collapsing into the folded position and potentially shutting the vehicle off while it’s in motion — increasing the risk of a crash. Specifically, the problem affects “S” models for the Rogue and Rogue Sport, since higher trim levels have push-button switches.

Nissan is working on a fix for the issue and will notify owner and dealers of an interim solution.

Nissan’s ignition keys for its Rogue/Rogue Sport models can collapse into a folded position while driving.

The automaker decided to recall more than 809,000 units in the United States and Canada to address the issue, wherein drivers could inadvertently shut their vehicle off while it’s still moving. This problem affects the base “S” trim of each model (since those are the only ones with actual ignition keys, rather than push-button start). For the Nissan Rogue, this recall impacts vehicles built between the 2014 and 2020 model years. More recent Nissan Rogue Sports are also affected, between the 2017 and 2022 model years.

At the moment, the automaker does not have a comprehensive remedy to the problem. Until a fix is available, it’s instructing owners to avoid attaching any accessories to the key, so the inner spring for the “jackknife-style” mechanism isn’t unnecessarily weakened.

Nissan is also instructing dealers to insert a spacer (specifically, a set screw) into the key slot that will keep the key from collapsing as an interim solution. Once parts are available, the automaker will ship out set screws to dealers to fix keys for impacted owners, free of charge.

These vehicles are currently under stop-sale in the U.S.

Since we’re talking about cars built anywhere up to a decade ago, most of the affected vehicles will be in individual owners’ hands or fleets. Nissan’s own campaign bulletin mentions 151 Rogue Sports in dealer inventories, but those vehicles cannot be sold under federal law until repairs are completed.

Here’s a specific breakdown of impacted models (U.S. figures only):

Nissan Rogue Sport (194,986 total): 2017-2022 model years built in Kyushu, Japan between November 28, 2016 and June 20, 2022



Nissan Rogue (517,472 total): 2014-2020 model years built in Kyushu, Japan between August 7, 2013 and August 14, 2020 2015-2020 model years built in Smyrna, Tennessee between July 22, 2014 and March 16, 2020 2016-2020 model years built at the Renault Samsung plant (Busan, South Korea) between April 18, 2016 and May 27, 2020



Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport vehicles built after these dates all use the automaker’s “Intelligent key”, as it phased out physical keys for push-button ignitions across the board. This problem does not impact the current-generation Rogue, which went into production in September 2020 for the 2021 model year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) documents say Nissan will begin notifying owners about the problem on March 17. Nissan’s recall number for this campaign is R22C5, while the NHTSA’s number is 23V-093.

Owners can contact Nissan’s customer service line at (800)-867-7669 for more information, or use the automaker’s recall website.