2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Range Sees a Host of Mid-Cycle Updates, Including a Hotter AMG Version

Apart from the styling changes, you can get this CLA with even more grunt.

In line with the brand’s most recent styling updates (looking at you, C-Class), the entry-level CLA-Class sees a host of minor revisions for the new model year. The 2024 variants get a new front grille design and front bumper, as well as new standard LED lights all around. There’s more to talk about on the luxury front, too, as you also get a leather steering wheel and dual 10.25-inch displays as standard fare.

You’ll usually see new wheel designs and colors with a refresh, and the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA range is no exception. Three extra wheel designs up to 19 inches add some more choices, while you can also get Hyper Blue (shown here) and Starling Blue paint schemes.

But what about performance changes? The CLA 250 switches to a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup, with the opportunity for an extra 13 horsepower at startup through the “EQ Boost” system. Generally, though, the 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft torque figures carry over from last year — you’ll just feel slightly more punch off the line.

As before, you’ll have the option of either front-wheel drive or 4Matic all-wheel drive.

More than 400 horsepower in the AMG model!

If you’re looking for a seriously quick CLA, you’ll want to look at the new AMG CLA 45 S model. “S” is the key, as it replaces the old CLA 45. Under the hood, the hand-built 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gets a serious power bump to 416 horsepower. For reference, that’s a 34 hp and 15 lb-ft bump from last year’s AMG. While the top speed is limited to just 167 mph, the added grunt makes for a respectable 4.0-second 0-60 time.

The AMG Aerodynamics Package Plus is a new option for the top-end CLA 45 S, adding a fixed rear spoiler to “ensure the look of an uncompromising racer”, says Mercedes.

The mid-range CLA 35 carries on, again getting the 48-volt, belt-driven starter-generator as the CLA 250. Performance specs are still the same at 302 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, though you do get that extra 13-horsepower boost right at the start. Its 0-60 time pretty much splits the difference between the two other trims (as you’d expect), at 4.8 seconds.

Pricing for the updated CLA lineup isn’t available yet, but the automaker says these new CLAs will be available later this year.

We obviously haven’t driven the new one yet, but this recent AMG CLA 45 review will hopefully help put the latest version in perspective: