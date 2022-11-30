Honda Plans to Build a CR-V-Based Hydrogen Car in 2024

Honda is still working on hydrogen cars, and will bring a crossover based on the CR-V to production in 2024.

On Wednesday, the automaker formally announced its plans to manufacture a fuel cell vehicle at its Ohio Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC), where it currently builds Acura’s performance vehicles, including the now-defunct NSX. It’s a strange revelation, sure, but it’s clear that Honda’s move toward zero-emissions models is gaining momentum. To that end, it’s building a hydrogen crossover based on its best-selling CR-V.

2023 Honda CR-V

“Our associates at the Performance Manufacturing Center have really enjoyed the opportunity to successfully introduce several specialty vehicles into the market,” said plant head Gail May. “This facility is perfect for production of a new Honda fuel cell electric vehicle, as our small-volume capability enables us to really leverage the skill and expertise of our team to produce quality zero-emission vehicles here in North America.”

Obviously, more details are forthcoming. Honda did mention one intriguing detail, though, as it mentioned plug-in functionality with this upcoming model. “The new CR-V-based FCEV also will mark North America’s first production vehicle to combine a plug-in feature with FCEV technology in one model, which enables the driver to charge the onboard battery to deliver EV driving around town with the flexibility of fast hydrogen refueling for longer trips.” So, we’ll have the appeal of what a current plug-in hybrid offers — running on battery power for your commute and H2 for your road trips.

Stay tuned for more details

Of course, the same question lurking around widespread EV adoptions is even louder for fuel cell vehicles: What about infrastructure?

Like this hydrogen CR-V, we’ll have to see how things shake out in the next couple years on that as well. Honda’s choice to build it at the PMC suggests that this will be (at least for now) a low-volume model, similar to the old Clarity Fuel Cell. Exactly how many Honda plans to build, where it plans to sell it and how much it will cost will be available closer to the 2024 launch.