Nearly 49,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E EVs Recalled For Battery Safety Issues – And a “Stop Sale” Notice is Issued

Ford says 48,924 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles sold in the US are affected by an overheating problem. The automaker instructed dealers to temporarily stop selling it.

Ford Motor Company issued a recall for over 48,000 Mustang Mach-Es over concerns that a defect may render the EV immobile. This comes from a recently published notice from the automaker. The story was originally posted by CNBC.

“An overheated contactor that opens while driving can result in a loss of motive power, which can increase the risk of an accident.” Ford Notice

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT (Images: Ford)

Oddly, this recall is very similar to one that just recently happened…

Back in May, 2022, this recall for the Ford Mustang Mach-E was posted by the NHTSA:

NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V333000

Manufacturer Ford Motor Company

Components VEHICLE SPEED CONTROL, POWER TRAIN

Potential Number of Units Affected 464

Summary

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. The powertrain control module (PCM) functional safety software may fail to detect a software error, resulting in unintended acceleration, unintended deceleration, or a loss of drive power.

Remedy

The PCM software will be updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air (OTA) update. Free of charge. Notification letters were mailed June 9, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-800-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S29.

Only a few hundred Mach-Es were affected in this recall. It sure looks like the recall is related to this one. With that being said, the NHTSA has not posted a recall on this issue yet.

As the aforementioned, previous recall stated, the Ford customer service number is available. It may be your best option to get additional information as Ford hasn’t published anything on their media website as of this writing.

That number again is 1-800-436-7332. Have your information, including your vehicle identification number (VIN) handy when you call.