Toyota Hits Tokyo Auto Salon With GR GT3 Concept Racer, And It’ll Spawn A Road-Going Car Too: News

Check out one of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s latest creations: a long, lean GT3 racing concept. (Images: Toyota)

GT3 rules stipulate a road-going version, so we could see a few of these around in the wild.

Behold, the fruition of Toyota’s recent teaser showing a racer unlike any of the automaker’s current or past sports cars. While there is a GR Supra GT4, what you’re looking at here is totally bespoke: the GR GT3 Concept.

Mind you, it is just a concept for now, but Toyota says it will use the experience to propel its motorsport efforts and develop its mass-production cars. “By commercializing motorsports cars rather than simply adapting production vehicles for use in motorsports, [Team Gazoo Racing] intends to use feedback and technologies refined through participation in various motorsports activities to develop both GT3 and mass-production cars and further promote making ever-better motorsports-bred cars,” according to the automaker’s official statement.

As GT3 homologation rules require, Toyota would have to spin this racer off into a road-going car should they actually decide to move past the prototype stage with the project. With a long hood and sloping rear end, I have to say this would be a pretty epic sight if the road cars actually make it into production. Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see how Toyota parleys the lessons from these sorts of concepts into what you and I drive on the public streets at some point in the future.

The GR GT3 Concept isn’t all Toyota’s bringing to Tokyo Auto Salon, either

Just for Japan, the 500-unit Toyota GRMN Yaris gets even meaner and more hardcore than the “standard” hot hatch. It comes in three versions, including the base model, Circuit Package and Rally Package, and largely focuses on improving rigidity and losing weight. Its output still stands at 268 horsepower from the 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine — still a hugely impressive figure — but it loses the infotainment system and back seats, while picking up a couple Recaro bucket seats and a host of carbon fiber.

Toyota will work with the individual owners (chosen by lottery in March) to tailor each car to their specific feedback, and keep the modding path open through GR Garages and the “Update Program”. Naturally, it won’t come cheap, with the base model coming in at 7,317,000 yen (or about $64,000). The Circuit and Rally packages will run about $10,000 more than that, so this little screamer will definitely be an investment for the select few hundred who get the chance to actually buy them.

The Toyota bZ4X Sport Concept

Finally, Toyota brought a more aggressive-looking version of their electric bZ4X to Tokyo as well. It’s no more potent than the standard model, but it does get some aesthetic touches. Matte black body panels stand out most apparently, while this concept also brings in larger-diameter wheels and sport seats.