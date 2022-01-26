Maserati Grecale Shows Off Its Winter Chops In These Latest Teaser Photos

The upcoming Maserati Grecale is still in “prototype” stage, but the production version should debut this year.

What do you think of the Grecale — Maserati’s Porsche Macan rival?

As much as we love high-strung supercars like the MC20, the Italian automaker’s best fortunes lie where the market’s hottest — and that’s around crossovers. First came the Levante, and now Maserati is nearly ready to debut its compact stablemate, the Grecale. When it does arrive later this year, it will take on the likes of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Porsche Macan and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

So, what do we know about the Maserati Grecale so far? Stellantis will build the car in the same plant and on the same “Giorgio” platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. In fact, it’s not far-fetched to imagine the Grecale will share components with Alfa’s own upcoming small crossover, the Tonale. In time, that means we should see a hybrid version as well as a battery-electric variant, as Maserati’s ultimate goal is to go fully-electric over the next several years.

How the range will build out from the standard models is a question mark at this point. Will the Maserati Grecale see a high-performance Trofeo like the Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte? Probably, though time will ultimately tell. If it happens, we could see this small crossover strike a different path to its forebears, taking on electric power alongside a four-pot turbo, rather than a fire-breathing, Ferrari-sourced V8.

When it does arrive, the 2023 Maserati Grecale should (hopefully) fall in line with its rivals. If it lands somewhere in the $50,000 to $60,000 range, it would be the least expensive Maserati by a wide margin — as that title currently sits with the $78,000 Ghibli GT.

