BMW Freshens Up The 2023 8 Series & M8 Models With Updated Styling And Tech

The new BMW 8 Series gets some noteworthy tech updates, while the M8 is now available exclusively in 617 horsepower Competition form. (Images: BMW)

The 2023 BMW 8 Series models get a light freshening up.

It’s only been two years since BMW revived the 8 Series for its current generation, so don’t strain too hard looking for radical changes between this upcoming model and its predecessor. There are a few noteworthy updates, however, as this refreshed version includes a front end update, new exterior colors and a few tech updates. That ought to keep the automaker’s flagship coupe (and its convertible counterpart) on top of its games for a few years longer.

As you’d expect, the distinctive kidney grille is at the heart of the styling update. Now it’s an illuminated piece with wider vertical bars, though it is otherwise still the same size as the previous model. You can also choose from two new 20-inch wheel options as well as five new exterior colors: Skyscraper Grey, San Remo Green, Portimao Blue, Frozen Tanzanite Blue and Frozen Pure Grey.

All 2023 BMW 8 Series models also get an infotainment screen upgrade, from 10.25 to 12.3 inches. M850i models also get new, M8-style “aerodynamically optimized” mirrors, as well as an actual M badge on the kidney grille. In short, the mid-range performance model should look pretty close to the full-on M car, save the latter’s power and performance upgrades to make it as hardcore as you can currently get.







The M8 goes Competition only

For 2023, the standard M8 is gone, but you can get the more potent Competition variant. That will just be the only way you can get it, if you want an M8 at all. That means you’ll get a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque — figures that remain unchanged from before. Again, you’ll get the same tweaks as the standard 8 Series, with the more aggressive grille the M8’s always brought to the table.

Finally, if you’re looking for a special edition, BMW did announced an 8 X Jeff Koons model. The company will reveal that car on February 17, and promises an eleven color multi-lair exterior paint scheme as well as a bespoke cabin, based on the 850i xDrive trim.

U.S.-bound 2023 BMW 8 Series should hit the ground in March. Base pricing for the 840i remains the same, though BMW has yet to announce MSRPs for the higher-end coupe and convertible versions.