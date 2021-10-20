Here’s Your Last Chance to Own Tommy’s Clean 1982 Mercedes-Benz 300D Turbodiesel!

Images; BAT

Tommy’s 1982 Mercedes-Benz 300D turbodiesel is on Bring a Trailer, and it’s about to sell!

Tommy (and many other automotive experts) swear that the OM617 powering his 1982 Mercedes-Benz 300D Turbodiesel is “bulletproof.” The W123, which was built from 1975-1986 sold about 2.7-million units, and is considered by many the most reliable car – ever.

I will say, the 3.0-liter inline-five cylinder has a sterling reputation for reliability. This diesel makes 119 horsepower and 170 ft-lb of torque, back in the 80s, but it still feels pretty peppy. It’s hooked up tp a smooth, four-speed automatic transmission.

Additional equipment and work done

Tommy had a specialist service the vacuum system, adjust the valves, and complete an oil change. He also replaced the climate control panel, and he had the air conditioning system converted to use R134a refrigerant.

Imperfections

On this Mercedes, the cruise control system and power door locks operate intermittently. Also, the power antenna is inoperative, and paint is cracking in the lower rocker panels. Rust is visible on the front valance as well as the trunk lid lip below the Turbo Diesel badge. The wheels are a bit worn and cracks are visible on the interior’s woodgrain trim.

Tommy has owned the 300D since 2019, and the Carfax report indicates no accidents or other damage. It lists West Virginia and Colorado registration history from its first entry in February 1992. You can see a ton of additional photos, and learn even more about Tommy’s 1982 Mercedes-Benz 300D Turbodiesel by heading over to Bring a Trailer.