Chevrolet Again Teases The New Corvette Z06 And It’s Screamin’ V8 Before October 26 Reveal

GM’s engineers will unveil the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06, along with basketball star Devin Booker and performance car builder/driver Emilia Hartford. (Images: Chevrolet)

The brand new Corvette Z06 is almost here.

Even with what we’ve seen so far, we have a good idea what to expect with the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06. A walloping V8 engine, some thunderous sound, and one hell of a dose of speed. The C8 Corvette Stingray is no slouch, but now it’s time for GM to kick it up a notch, and that high-performance angle is more or less at the heart of what today’s teaser is about.

The automaker posted a brief blurb to its social media platforms, mentioning that we’re “8,600 minutes” away from the premiere — and that’s a clue. The general consensus has been that the Z06 will house a 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8. However, exactly how its performance will shake out compared to the C8.R racer, and where you’ll hit the limit of that performance, has been at a crucial part of the rumors and discussion prior to next week’s reveal.

It’s a brief look, but we do get a shot inside the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 in the video below. On the track, the Z06’s driver revs it out in third gear to around 8,600 RPM. We still don’t know exactly how much power this engine makes, but from the look and sound of it, we’re in for quite a hit above the 6.2-liter Stingray we already know. Rumors peg the Corvette Z06 somewhere in the 600 horsepower range.

All will be revealed on October 26 at 12 PM Eastern (except price, of course — that usually comes later).