Video: Is This Plush $67,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland A Budget G-Wagen, Or Just An Overpriced Durango?

The new, three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L adds another family hauler to Stellantis' lineup, but is it worth the money?

This year, the Jeep family gets even larger as three-row SUVs join the lineup, including this brand new Grand Cherokee L. Not only does this new WL generation dramatically update the styling from the decade-old WK2, but it also brings new tech and luxury to the table. Mind you, even the base Grand Cherokee L Laredo kicks off at nearly $40,000. That’s about $5,000 more than the a three-row equipped, WK2-based Dodge Durango. Step up to the more dirt-worthy Overland 4×4 trim with some added options, and you’re looking at around $67,000. That’s exactly what we just received at the TFL base. In the video below, Roman takes a closer look at exactly what you get for your money.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L sports a brand new interior, including a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster on higher models.

What does this Overland model bring for that money?

First off, you do get a choice of two familiar powertrains. A 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 comes standard, or you can get the more potent 5.7-liter Hemi V8. This Grand Cherokee L has the latter, putting out 357 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. Power makes its way to all-four wheels (you can choose a RWD version in this trim) through an 8-speed automatic transmission. That’s all pretty standard Grand Cherokee stuff at this point. Do keep in mind, though, that fuel economy will suffer should you opt for the V8. At 14 City / 22 Highway / 17 Combined MPG, it’s certainly not the front-runner in its class.

This particular 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L brings a few option packages to the table. Many of the Overland’s options add more luxury to what’s already a well-equipped three-row family hauler. The Luxury Tech Group IV adds in Nappa Leather seats, a rear-view digital display mirror, wireless charging, 12-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, second-row window shades and four-zone automatic climate control for an extra $1,995. The $1,995 Advanced ProTech Group III ads a head-up display, a night-vision system in the digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera system. The 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment display is also an option here, adding both the larger screen and a 19-speaker, 950-watt stereo system for another $1,795.

All-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland

Then there’s the real meat of “dirt-worthy” on this Overland: The $1,095 Off-Road Group. That adds in new 18-inch wheels and more aggressive all-season tires, for a start. You also an electronic limited-slip differential and more armor over the fuel tank, transfer case and front suspension. The Overland comes with Jeep’s “Quadra-Lift” air suspension as standard equipment.

There’s a lot here, but would you spent upward of $67,000 to get all the goodies? That’s not even the most expensive Grand Cherokee L. Should you want the fully-loaded Summit Reserve, you can easily top $70,000 with a few choice options.

