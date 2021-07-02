Porsche Taycan Recall: 43,000 Models Need An Update To Address Sudden Power Loss Issue

After reports circulated yesterday, Porsche officially started its recall for 43,000 Taycan vehicles globally. (Images: Porsche)

The NHTSA opened an investigation into the Porsche Taycan after owners complained about sudden power loss.

Head over to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website right now, and you’ll see several reports from Porsche Taycan owners claiming a sudden and unexpected loss of power. Now, the automaker has officially started launched a recall campaign to address that specific issue, affecting some 43,000 Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo models globally. Of those, Porsche says 3,400 possibly affected Taycans are in Germany.

The NHTSA, for its part, described in a May 17 filing that the concern covers a “loss of motive power while in motion at any speed”.

“Porsche is reviewing and updating the software for the power electronics and the engine control unit,” the company noted in its official statement. “In case of the affected vehicles, there is the possibility that in certain instances a shutdown of the power train, resulting in a loss of motive power, may be triggered incorrectly and sporadically. A software update will be installed [at the dealer]”.

At the moment, Porsche says its “ongoing series” moving forward will come with the software update, and will not be affected by this issue. The automaker also notes affected owners can continue to use their Taycans until their dealer is able to install the update. Whether you feel comfortable doing that is another matter, but the NHTSA has not gathered any reports of accidents or injuries from the car inadvertently switching into “emergency mode”.

