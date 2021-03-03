Farewell Infiniti Q60 Project Black S: We Never Knew You And Never Will

The Infiniti Q60 Project Black S ain’t gonna happen. Sorry. (Image: Infiniti)

Infiniti will not produce the road-roasting Infiniti Q60 Project Black S – because, crossovers.

If you were holding your breath for the Infiniti Q60 Project Black S, which would have had a 400 horsepower twin-e-turbo V6 (that put out a total of up to 563 hp) you’re out of luck. The prototype, which has a dual-hybrid powertrain system, had the potential to unseat the Nissan GTR as their top “track” vehicle. It used a version of Renault Sport F1 car’s KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) – that helps power the rear wheels. All of that power is fed through a seven-speed automatic transmission to a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The Black S was said to have a top speed of 153 mph, and a to run a 0-60 mph time of under four seconds.

The project, which began in 2017, created prototypes of the Q60 that tapped Renault’s Formula 1 expertise. This collaboration resulted in a lightweight, powerful sports-coupe that was said to have outstanding handling characteristics. The Q60 is already an excellent sporty car, but this was something else – something that could take on the might BMW M4.

According to a report from Automotive News, the project has been officially axed.

“We’re not really in the racing business. I would much rather see something like the QX60. That’s a volume vehicle, that’s where this company needs to go.” Ed Lennon, the Infiniti National Dealer Advisory Board chairman – Automotive News.

Sure, there are a lot of people who would prefer a crossover like the Infiniti QX60 and the upcoming QX55, but there are still some holdouts for a sharp handling coupe. A car, not a tall wagon. Still, there is hope among many that this brutal powertrain may show up in other Infiniti or Nissan models.

Could you imagine that powertrain in the upcoming Nissan Z? How about a 563 horsepower Nissan Frontier Warhammer?

One can dream – right?