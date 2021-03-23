2022 GMC Terrain Finally Joins The AT4 Club After A Year-Long Delay: News

2022 GMC Terrain AT4 (Photos: General Motors)

The refreshed 2022 GMC Terrain joins the ‘AT4’ range with a new off-road trim.

It was supposed to hit dealer lots last year. As with many other launches, though, the 2022 GMC Terrain wound up delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, much like its Chevrolet Equinox twin. Now, GMC is once again setting the launch for its revamped compact crossover, set to arrive at dealers this summer. The top-end Denali trim, per GM, will be available in the fall.

Largest among the changes is the off-road ‘AT4’ trim. After the Sierra and Canyon pickups, Acadia crossover and Yukon SUV, the Terrain AT4 is the last of the current GMC lineup to see an off-road model. On the whole, the 2022 GMC Terrain lineup gets a larger grille and reshaped C-style light clusters, as well as four new exterior color options. AT4 and Denali get distinct grilles, like other models in the range, to set them apart from the lower-runged SL, SLE and SLT. The Elevation Edition also returns as a package option on SLE and SLT models.

Being the off-road trim, the 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 gets a protective front skid plate, as well as bespoke wheels and standard all-wheel drive.

Few interior, powertrain changes for the 2022 GMC Terrain

Inside, the revised Terrain sees relatively few changes, mainly coming down to new gear selector buttons. The layout isn’t new to the Terrain, but the physical buttons are styled a bit differently. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, hooked up to an 8.0-inch infotainment display. A head-up display is also available for the SLT and AT4 trims, while it will come standard on the Denali.

The high-spec Denali trim will make its way to dealers this fall.

Under the hood, GM announced only one engine: the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Power remains unchanged at 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque, as does the 9-speed automatic transmission. We expect the Denali and probably the AT4 to get the same LSY 2.0-liter turbo that powers the Cadillac XT4. Figures for that engine are 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. That’s slightly less than the old 2.0-liter mill, but should return better fuel economy.

Pricing is not available yet, but the starting point shouldn’t advance too far on the current model’s $25,000 mark. Well-equipped AT4 and Denali models will likely reach somewhere in the upper-$30,000 range, but GMC will announce official numbers in the coming weeks.

