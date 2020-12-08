We’re SELLING This Low Mileage Classic Saab 900 Turbo at NO Reserve on TFLbids.com!

It’s classic, it’s quirky, it’s…well, if you’ve been following along at TFLclassics, you know what it is. For the uninitiated, here’s a quick primer. This 1991 Saab 900 Turbo Convertible was a fairly recent addition to the TFL fleet. Beyond that, it’s one of those delightfully weird cars we get into the shop from time to time. Seriously, unless you’ve actually driven a Saab and get just how they did things back in the day — before their demise in the early 2010s, that is — it can be tough to grasp how unique they are.

With 119,000 miles on the clock, this Saab 900 convertible packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making about 160 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque. Unlike other European convertibles (like BMW, for instance), this model is front-wheel drive with a 3-speed transaxle off the engine. Even with the turbo, the Saab 900 is by no means fast, but it can still be a hoot when you’re out and about, given the right conditions.

Over our ownership, the rear portion of the convertible top has been replaced. The upholstery is in good shape considering the Saab’s age, and the car also has new tires and a new battery. You can find out more about all the upkeep in the video below.

We’re selling the Saab on TFLbids.com!

Now, you have a chance to buy this example of Swedish magnificence. How? It’s currently up for auction at our brand new site, TFLbids.com. Over there, you can put your own bid in on the 900 Convertible — there’s currently no reserve — or you can even put your own vehicle up if you sign up to the site.

A few known issues, as reflected in the auction listing:

The radio turns on, but the speakers currently don’t work

The air conditioning is inoperable

Several small cracks in the dashboard

Scuff on the front bumper

Small area of bubbling paint on the rear left fender

Even if you don’t bid on this Saab, check out TFLbids.com and let us know what you think. Stay tuned for more updates!