Our 1997 Ford Mustang GT Convertible Is Up for Auction — And Time is Running Out!

(Images: TFL Studios)

The “SN-95” Ford Mustang is one of the more affordable generations, and you can buy this one!

Over the past couple months, we’ve been running our “Stud or Dud” series, wherein we tested four budget convertibles including this 1997 Ford Mustang GT. Now, it’s time for these cars to move on, and you can bid on this car right now over on TFLbids.com. The auction ends tomorrow (Thursday, October 20) at 4 PM Mountain Time (3 PM PDT, 6 PM EDT).

First, a primer on the car itself (as mirrored on the TFLbids listing): This Mustang GT is powered by a 4.6L V8 mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Our mechanic Toby replaced all the fluids when we first bought it. The car runs and drives well. It occasionally grinds when you put it into reverse, but that’s the only known mechanical issue. It is also equipped with a performance exhaust and intake system.

Cosmetically, this Mustang GT is in very good condition. There are some small scratches in the paint on the hood. Otherwise, the car is free of major dents, dings and scratches. The interior is also in very good condition and the convertible top works as expected.

In order to bid, you will need to register an account on the TFLbids site. To do that, you can go and place a bid amount, where it will ask you to either fill out a registration form to set up an account or give you the ability to log in if you already have one.

Check out more on the Mustang in the photos and video below. We’ve already sold the Nissan 300ZX convertible, but will have more information to share on the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500SL and the 2002 Jaguar XK8 soon!